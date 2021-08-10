We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our cider and mustard mushrooms takes 25 minutes to cook and has less than 10 ingredients.

This recipe for cider and mustard mushrooms is served with wild rice but you could choose pasta or mashed potatoes if you prefer. The recipe is ready in under 30 minutes and makes a delicious meat-free option. We like to use a mixture of mushrooms but you can stick to one variety of you prefer.

Ingredients 250g wild rice

600g mushrooms, we used a mix of baby button, portellini and chestnut, sliced

40g butter 1 onion, sliced

250ml dry cider

2tbsp dijon mustard

2tbsp wholegrain mustard

45g creme fraiche

4tsp finely chopped tarragon leaves

Method Cook the rice according to packet instructions. Fry the mushrooms over medium heat with a pinch of sea salt in a dry non-stick frying pan, until releasing moisture. Increase the heat to evaporate the liquid then transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Return the pan to a medium heat and melt the butter. Add the onion and cook for 5 mins until soft.

Add the cider and mustards and simmer for 5 mins on a medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms back to the pan and simmer for another 5 mins. Reduce the heat, stir in the creme fraiche and season with black pepper. Mix in the tarragon and serve along with the wild rice.

Top tips for making cider and mustard mushrooms

Never wash your mushrooms in water, it’s better to brush any dirt off using a pastry brush.

Cooking the mushrooms in a dry pan without additional ingredients like oil and butter will result in a more intense mushroom flavour.

This recipe would work really well with leftover roast chicken. Shred the meat and mix into the mushrooms ensuring it’s piping hot before serving.

