Using our easy mushroom risotto recipe this dish will quickly become a mid-week family staple in no time.

This creamy Italian mushroom risotto is a dish that always feels like an indulgent treat and has a reputation for being difficult to make. But it’s actually super easy once you know how to do it. The trick is to sauté your fillings and rice in some oil and maybe a splash of white wine and then add in the stock bit by bit so that the rice cooks slowly.

Ingredients 1tspn vegetable oil

1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and chopped

300g risotto rice

1 garlic clove, crushed

200g mushrooms, sliced

900ml hot vegetable stock

75g frozen peas, thawed

Ground black pepper

Method Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan or saucepan and cook the spring onions over a medium-high heat for a few seconds. Add the rice and cook over a low heat for about 1 min, stirring all the time until the rice looks glossy but not brown.

Add the garlic and mushrooms, then pour in about half the hot stock and stir well. Cook over a medium heat for 20-25 mins, stirring often and gradually and adding the remaining stock a little at a time until the rice has absorbed all the liquid.

Check that the rice is tender. It should have a nice creamy texture. If it needs cooking for a bit longer, add a little more hot water.

Add the peas, stirring gently to mix them in. Check the seasoning, adding some pepper if needed. Serve.

Top tips for making easy mushroom risotto

Look out for proper risotto rice at the supermarket to give a good texture - arborio or Carnaroli rice are the best types. You can sprinkle each serving with 1tbsp of finely grated Parmesan or Cheddar cheese.

