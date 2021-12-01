We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Succulent turkey rolled and wrapped around a piquant fruity stuffing.

This stuffed turkey joint is an ideal dinner party option – easy to prepare in advance ready to simply slip in the oven at the right time. It’s also great for Christmas lunch if you are cooking for a smaller family group of 4 or 6 people, and do not fancy the hassle of a whole turkey. The apricot and herbs make the stuffing sufficiently festive, while the red pepper and lemon add a little bite that works out of the festive season too. Apart from that, it’s all the extras – for Christmas go traditional with roast potatoes, carrots and sprouts. For a dinner party, try minted new potatoes and bright roasted vegetables.

Ingredients 1 x approx 1.8kg skinless boneless turkey breast joint

6 streaky rashers bacon

25g butter

For the stuffing:

25g butter

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 celery stick, chopped

1 onion, coarsely chopped

1 red pepper, finely diced

150g dried apricots, finely chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Handful of parsley

Handful of thyme

200g fresh breadcrumbs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

60ml chicken stock

Method Preheat the oven to 230ºC/450ºF/Gas 8.

To make the stuffing: heat 25g butter in a frying pan, add the garlic, celery, onion and pepper. Cook until soft and beginning to brown. Add the apricots, lemon zest and juice, herbs and breadcrumbs and season. Gradually add the stock until the stuffing is moist but not wet.

Remove the net or string from the turkey and lay the breast out flat, skinned side down. Spoon the stuffing into the middle of the joint. Fold the breast over the stuffing and tie up. Place the turkey breast upwards in a roasting tin.

Lay the bacon on a chopping board and stretch with the back of a knife. Brush the turkey with a little of the remaining butter and cover with the bacon.

Cover with foil and roast the turkey for 50 minutes per kilo plus 30 minutes extra. Remove the foil for the last 30 minutes. When cooked and juices run clear remove from the oven and leave to rest for 20 minutes.

Serve sliced with a selection of roasted vegetables.

Top tip for this stuffed turkey joint:

* This stuffing would also work well with a rolled pork loin.

You might also like...

Gordon Ramsay turkey

Roast turkey with stuffing

Stuffed turkey crown

Click to rate ( 49 ratings) Sending your rating