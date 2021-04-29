We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Infused with coffee essence, these chocolate chip cupcakes are mouth-watering. Top with coffee buttercream and serve.

This delicious chocolate chip cupcakes recipe makes a batch of 12 cupcakes baked in just 20 minutes. The coffee in this recipe brings the richness of the dark chocolate to life. This recipe is by baking and cake decorating expert, Victoria Threader, in support of Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Ingredients 150g caster sugar

150g butter

140g self-raising flour, sieved

10g cornflour

3 medium eggs

3 tsp Camp coffee essence

100g bag of dark chocolate chips (Victoria used Silverspoon)

for the icing and decorations

110g butter

500g icing sugar

30ml milk

2 tsp Camp coffee essence

50g dark chocolate chips for decoration

Method Preheat your oven to 160ºC/320ºF/Gas Mark 3.

Line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.

Beat the sugar and butter with an electric mixer for about 5 minutes until light and fluffy.

Sieve the flour and cornflour and mix together in a large bowl.

Add 1 egg, 1/3 of the sieved flours, a splash of milk, and the Camp coffee and beat with the electric mixer until just combined. Repeat until all the ingredients are combined.You can either add the chocolate chips at this stage and fold them into the mixture with a large metal spoon, or add them to the cupcakes when they are in the tin if you want the same amount of chips per cake.

Divide the mixture between the cupcakes cases. If you are adding the chocolate chips at this stage, use about 15 chocolate chips for each cupcake, and stir them into the batter with a dessert spoon. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until the cupcakes are golden and springy to the touch.

Remove from the oven and leave in the muffin tin for 10 minutes before placing on a wire rack to cool completely.

Make the buttercream by adding all the ingredients into a large bowl and beating with an electric mixer for about five minutes until smooth and glossy.

When the cakes are cooled completely, spread and smooth the buttercream onto the tops with a small palette knife and decorate with a chocolate decoration.

Top tips for making chocolate chip cupcakes with coffee

If you’re not a fan of coffee you can easily swap coffee essence for vanilla or almond essence instead. Both of these flavours would work just as well in this chocolate chip cupcakes recipe.

Try white chocolate or milk chocolate chips in this recipe too - they would work just as well.

You might also like…

Coffee cupcakes

Cupcake recipe

Chocolate cupcake recipe

Click to rate ( 67 ratings) Sending your rating