We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cola drizzle cake is a deliciously fizzy twist on a traditional drizzle cake.

Our cola drizzle cake is soaked in the sweet soft drink, then topped with cola bottles and popping candy. For the best results, we’ve suggested following our classic lemon drizzle cake recipe but swapping the lemon zest for orange. Definitely a recipe for those with a sweet tooth, it’s then decorated with your favourite fizzy cola bottle sweets and lots of icing.

Ingredients 175g (6oz) self-raising flour

175g (6oz) self-rasing flour

175g (6oz) softened butter

3 eggs

Finely grated zest of 1 orange

3/4 level tsp baking powder

For the drizzle

150ml Coca-Cola

For the decoration:

100g icing sugar

2tsp water

½ tsp vanilla extract

Cola snakes

fizzy Cola bottles

1tbsp popping candy

Method Follow the lemon drizzle recipe – swapping the lemon zest with orange – to the end of step 2. Once the cake has cooled slightly, remove it to a wire rack with a tray underneath to catch any excess drizzle.

For the drizzle: Pour the Coca-Cola over the hot cake and allow to soak in.

In a small bowl, mix together the icing sugar, water and vanilla. Drizzle over the cake and decorate with the Cola snakes, Cola bottles and popping candy.

You might also like:

Chocolate cola cake

Slimming World's Diet Cola chicken

How much sugar is in Diet Cola and Coke?

Click to rate ( 16 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week