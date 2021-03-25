Cola drizzle cake is a deliciously fizzy twist on a traditional drizzle cake.
Our cola drizzle cake is soaked in the sweet soft drink, then topped with cola bottles and popping candy. For the best results, we’ve suggested following our classic lemon drizzle cake recipe but swapping the lemon zest for orange. Definitely a recipe for those with a sweet tooth, it’s then decorated with your favourite fizzy cola bottle sweets and lots of icing.
Ingredients
- 175g (6oz) self-raising flour
- 175g (6oz) softened butter
- 3 eggs
- Finely grated zest of 1 orange
- 3/4 level tsp baking powder
- For the drizzle
- 150ml Coca-Cola
- For the decoration:
- 100g icing sugar
- 2tsp water
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- Cola snakes
- fizzy Cola bottles
- 1tbsp popping candy
Method
Follow the lemon drizzle recipe – swapping the lemon zest with orange – to the end of step 2. Once the cake has cooled slightly, remove it to a wire rack with a tray underneath to catch any excess drizzle.
For the drizzle: Pour the Coca-Cola over the hot cake and allow to soak in.
In a small bowl, mix together the icing sugar, water and vanilla. Drizzle over the cake and decorate with the Cola snakes, Cola bottles and popping candy.
