We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our creamy cauliflower soup recipe is thick, comforting and only 160 calories per portion.

This creamy cauliflower soup recipe has only two steps and takes just 20mins to cook and serve. Unlike other cauliflower soups, the whole vegetable including the leaves is used to ensure nothing is wasted. We highly recommend serving the soup with a warm crusty roll. We’ve included a tip for our must-try cheesy croutons if you’d like something more indulgent.

Ingredients 1tbsp unsalted butter

2 shallots, peeled and diced

2 sticks of celery, diced

1 cauliflower with leaves, chopped into chunks

200ml vegetable stock

550ml milk

1/2tsp ground nutmeg

50g Parmesan cheese or the rind finely chopped

Crusty bread to serve, optional

Method Heat a little of the butter in the pan. Add the shallots and celery and sweat over low heat, stirring occasionally, soft and translucent. Add the remainder of the oil and the cauliflower. Crank up the heat and cook until the cauliflower becomes a little golden.

Pour in the stock, milk and nutmeg. Cook for about 10 mins until everything is soft. Blitz with a hand blender, adding more milk or stock if desired. Add the parmesan and a generous grind of pepper. Serve hot with warm crusty bread.

Top tips for making creamy cauliflower soup:

We recommend serving with crusty bread but for something tastier try making cheesy croutons. Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Mix 150g crustless white bread, cubed, with 40g melted butter and 40g finely grated Parmesan cheese. Season and spread out on a lined baking tray. Bake for 5-10 mins until deep golden. Remove and leave to cool

Batch cook this recipe to make it more economical and efficient. Freeze leftover soup in portions ready to defrost when you need

Click to rate ( 1 rating) Sending your rating