We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This delicious cauliflower soup recipe is comforting, quick and easy!

Gordon Ramsay’s cream of cauliflower soup recipe is a creamy and comforting soup, perfect for the colder days. A great warming soup to have for lunch with some deliciously warm crusty bread, it’s the perfect finish to a long walk on a chilly day.

This delicious soup takes around just 30 mins to make and is perfect if you fancy something a little different for lunch – or as a starter for a special meal. This easy soup recipe brings cauliflower, potato, onion and a rich cream based stock together to make one mouth-watering bowl of heartwarming soup. Once you’ve tried Gordon Ramsay’s cream of cauliflower soup, you’ll want to make it time and time again.

Love making soups? We’ve got more delicious soup recipes right here!

Ingredients 1 large or 2 medium cauliflower(s), about 1.2kg

25g butter

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large potato, about 250g, peeled and roughly chopped

1 onion, peeled and chopped

1.2 litres chicken or vegetable stock

400ml whole milk

100ml double cream

Croûtons

2 tbsp olive oil or goose fat

2 slices day-old country-style bread, about 50g, cut into cubes

To finish

Truffle-infused oil, to drizzle

Method Remove the stalk from the cauliflower and cut into florets. Heat the butter and olive oil in a large saucepan, then tip in the cauliflower florets, potato and onion. Sweat together for about 10 minutes over a low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have softened but not coloured.

Pour in the stock and bring to the boil. Add the milk with some seasoning and return to a simmer. Now simmer, uncovered, for 10–15 minutes until all of the vegetables are soft. Add the cream and purée the soup using a freestanding or handheld stick blender until smooth.

For the croûtons, heat the olive oil or goose fat in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the bread cubes and fry until golden and crisp, turning frequently. Drain on kitchen paper and sprinkle with a little sea salt.

Return the soup to a clean pan, check the seasoning and reheat gently. Ladle into warmed bowls, drizzle over with a little truffle oil and scatter a few croûtons on top. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay’s cream of cauliflower soup For a special touch, look out for truffle-infused oil in suprmarket and delis. It's not cheap but it lasts a while. See more healthy homemade soups

Click to rate ( 1782 ratings) Sending your rating