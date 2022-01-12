We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tender duck fillets in hoisin sauce are the star of this simple but delicious stir-fry.

Stir fry noodles are a popular choice for anyone following a healthy diet. They use very little oil (none in this case) and because the vegetables are cooked so quickly they retain most of their nutrients. But you might not have thought of stir-frying duck before. This recipe should change your mind. Duck is a great source of protein and iron, and it tastes fantastic. It’s not as low fat as chicken, but most of the fat is in the skin. By using skinless fillets, you keep the fat content way down. To make this as quick and easy as possible, we used a pre-prepared bag of stir-fry mix. If you prefer to prep your own, use whatever vegetables you fancy – coloured peppers, ribboned carrots, spring onions and Tenderstem broccoli all work well.

Ingredients 120g (2 nests) medium egg noodles

30g hoisin sauce

175g duck breast fillets

300g stir-fry vegetables

1 level tsp cornflour

Dash of soy sauce

Method Place the noodles in a bowl, pour boiling water over them and leave them to soak.

Pour 150ml water into a sauté pan, add the hoisin sauce and bring to the boil. Add the duck to the pan and simmer for 4-5 mins, until it changes colour.

Add the stir-fry vegetables to the pan and cook for a further 3-4 mins, stirring occasionally, until the veg starts to soften. Mix the cornflour with 1 tbsp water and add to the pan, stirring well so that it thickens the juices slightly. Season to taste with soy sauce.

Top tip for making this duck noodle stir fry

Thin strips of beef also work well with the hoisin sauce, as a substitute for the duck.

