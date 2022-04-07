We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lovely golden crunchy biscuits with just enough spice to make them a real Easter treat.

These easy Easter egg biscuits are a fun afternoon project to take on over the long weekend. If you have kids, it’s a great recipe to get them involved with too. You can add all sorts of decorations, it doesn’t have to stop at icing. Try hundreds and thousands, edible glitter or silver balls, or even stick on chocolate buttons or jelly tots. A batch of this dough makes 10 biscuits. If that’s too many to make at once you can chill the dough for a couple of days in the fridge before making more. You can even freeze it, unbaked, for up to three months. If you’re looking for a homemade Easter gift these are just perfect. Pop into a gift box and tie with a ribbon.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

100g unsalted butter, softened

200g golden caster sugar

1 large egg

300g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1 tsp ground allspice

For the icing:

250g icing sugar

food colouring in colours of your coice

You will need:

Piping bags

Round and star shaped piping nozzles

Method Beat the butter and caster sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until pale and fluffy.

Add the egg and vanilla and beat again to combine.

In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder, salt and and ground allspice. Add to the creamed butter and sugar mixture and briefly beat again with the electric mixer. Bring together the mixture in the bowl with your hands to form a ball of biscuit dough. Add 1tsp cold water to bring the dough together if you need to. Wrap the mixture in cling film and chill in the fridge for 30 mins.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line a large baking tray with baking parchment.

Lightly flour a work surface, then roll out the dough to about 1/2cm thick. Use a medium-sized Easter egg shaped-cutter to cut out shapes. Lift the shapes carefully on to the baking tray using a fish slice or palette knife.

Bake for 15 minutes, or until a light golden colour. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Make up the icing by mixing the icing sugar in a large bowl with approx 3 tbsp water. Mix with an electric whisk until you get a firm, malleable consistency. Divide the icing between bowls depending how many colours you want to make and add the food colouring a little at a time until you get the desired colour. Transfer to piping bags to decorate the biscuits. Use the star nozzle to make little flower shapes, and the round one for lines.

Top tip for making these Easter egg biscuits

If you find it easier, you can just use writing icing pens to decorate the biscuits.

