Cute Easter egg cookies that are simple to make and fun to decorate as creatively as you like.

This cookie recipe is so easy to make and makes really delicious biscuits. In fact, to make it as simple as possible, Kirsty talks us through the whole method in this five-minute video. The condensed milk make the dough really sticky and caramelly. The lemon zest and mixed spice add a lovely springtime spiciness. You can either make the biscuits yourself and then pass them over the kids to make, or make the dough together (Kirsty says it’s pretty kid-proof, with not much that can go wrong). This recipe makes about 20 cookies, depending on the cutter you use. If you cut them all as Easter eggs, you could make decorating them into a party game with each child getting one or two each, which they can eat or take home after.

Watch how to make Kirstie Allsopp’s Easter egg cookies

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

150g (5½ oz) butter

150g (5½ oz) brown sugar

175g (6oz) condensed milk

1 egg

175g (6oz) plain flour

115g (4oz) self-raising flour

1 tsp mixed spice

Zest of 1 lemon (optional)

Coloured icing tubes and confectionary, to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas mark 4. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.

Beat the butter, sugar and condensed milk together until creamy. Add the egg (don’t worry if it looks like its curdling, it will come together). Beat well and then add the flours. Mix to a firm dough and cover in clingfilm then refrigerate for 30 mins.

Roll the dough out on a floured surface to the thickness of a pound coin. Cut shapes out.

Transfer the biscuit shapes to the trays and bake for 10 mins until light golden. Cool completely on a wire rack. Ice and decorate the biscuits.

Top tip for making these Easter egg cookies

You can be as creative as you want with the decorations here - we done eggs, chicks, lambs and rabbits, but you could make flowers, ducks or butterflies too. You can get really intricate with the eggs, using writing or piping icing to create lots of interesting patterns. Add sprinkles and smarties or jelly tots too if you like.

