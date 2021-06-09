We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Florentine flapjack bars recipe has just six ingredients and takes 35 minutes to make.

Our Florentine flapjack bars are delicious with tea. There are only three steps in the method so they are easier enough to make with children too. The flapjacks are finished with a layer of melted chocolate topped with crushed nuts and dried fruits.

Ingredients 175g unsalted butter

150g golden syrup

225g jumbo oats

50g whole hazelnuts

75g apricot pieces

150g milk chocolate

You will need:

29x18cm swiss roll tin, well-greased

Method Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Put the butter, golden syrup and a pinch of sea salt into a pan. Heat to melt the butter. Remove from the heat and mix in the oats. Tip the mixture into a well-greased tin. Smooth the surface with a knife. Bake 20-25 mins until golden brown. Leave to cool in the tin.

While the flapjack is cooking put the nuts onto a small baking tray and add to the oven for 8 mins.

Melt the chocolate and spread it over the flapjack. Tap the tray on the surface to smooth the chocolates. Scatter over the nuts and fruit and press down. Refrigerate for 15 mins and then leave at room temperature for the chocolate to set. Use a sharp knife to cut into 12 squares.

Top tips for making Florentine flapjack bars:

Using a big sharp knife to cut the flapjacks will ensure that they have nice neat edges

We've used hazelnuts but you can experiment with your favourite nuts

For a fancy finish, you could drizzle the flapjack bars with a mix of white and dark chocolate

