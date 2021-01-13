We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mary Berry’s flapjack recipe is so easy to prepare and takes only 30 minutes to cook.

This delicious flapjack recipe makes 24 flapjack bars using only four store cupboard ingredients, making them a cheap bake to whip up at home. Add chocolate chips, sultanas or raisins, or a sprinkle of desiccated coconut to give them a tasty twist. These soft and chewy flapjacks will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks, which makes them the perfect option for baking in advance. Mary Berry recommends storing her flapjacks with a slice of bread to stop the flapjack bars from drying out and losing moisture. You can also freeze flapjacks for up to three months, which is ideal if you’d prefer to save some of this big batch for another day.

Ingredients 125g butter (plus extra for greasing)

90g golden syrup

90g light muscovado sugar

250g rolled oats

Method Lightly butter a roasting tin or shallow cake tin (about 20 x 30cm).

Combine the butter, syrup, and sugar in a saucepan and heat gently until the ingredients have melted and dissolved. Stir in the oats and mix well.

Spoon into the prepared tin and smooth the surface with a palette knife. Bake in a preheated oven at 180C (160C fan, Gas 4) for about 30 minutes.

Leave to cool in the tin for about 5 minutes, then mark into 24 fingers. Leave to cool completely, then cut and remove from tin.

Top tips for making Mary Berry’s flapjack recipe

It is very important that you grease the tin you plan on using. This will make sure that the flapjack mixture doesn’t get stuck in the tin once baked.

Baking parchment or paper is essential. Not only will it stop the flapjacks from sticking, like greasing the tin, but it will also help you to pull them out of the tin after baking. Our guide on how to line a cake tin with baking paper will help you do this easily.

If you don’t have baking parchment just opt for greasing the tin instead or choose a loose base tray or cake tin so you can push the flapjacks out from the bottom.

How do I stop flapjacks from being too crunchy?

If you don't like your flapjacks too crunchy, we’d recommend adding self-raising flour to the mixture. A couple of tablespoons of flour will help to soften the flapjacks.

Mary Berry recommends not to boil the syrup mixture. A light simmer should do the trick but even then be careful not to overheat the butter, sugar, and syrup otherwise it will become rock hard when set making the flapjacks crunchy and dry.

What oats are best for making flapjacks?

We’d recommend using porridge oats for making Mary Berry’s flapjacks. Porridge oats tend to form together better than jumbo oats which are grainier in texture.

