The sponge for our gluten-free lemon cake is light and fluffy. We've layered it with the decadent combination of clotted cream and lemon curd for the ultimate afternoon treat.

This gluten-free lemon cake takes under an hour to prepare and cook making it very easy. We have layered the sponges with a filling of clotted cream and lemon curd but lightly whipped fresh cream and raspberries would also work well. It’s important to check your baking powder is gluten-free as many people do not realise it could contain gluten.

Ingredients 2 lemons

3 eggs

110g golden caster sugar

75g cornflour

1/2tsp gluten-free baking powder

25g ground almonds

25g melted butter

Icing sugar, for the top

For the syrup:

4tbsp sugar

For the filling:

175g clotted cream

4tbsp lemon curd

You will need:

2 x 16cm round cake tins, base lined, sides greased

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4 and prepare the cake tins. Zest the lemons and set the zest aside. Cut a few slices of lemon and coat them in some of the sugar, arrange in the base of one tin. Squeeze the juice and reserve to make a syrup late.

Whisk the eggs and remaining sugar together until the mixture is pale and thick and leaves a trail on the surface. Gently fold in the cornflour, almonds and baking powder followed by the melted butter and lemon zest. Divide between the tins and bake for 25-30 mins until the sponge springs back when pressed. Cool in the tins for 10 mins then run a knife around the edge and turn out. Carefully peel off the baking parchment making sure the lemons stay intact.

Meanwhile, make the syrup. Warm the lemon juice in a pan with the sugar, stir until dissolved. Taste, if too sour for your taste add a little more sugar. Drizzle over the warm cakes. Once the cakes are cool place the bottom half (the one without the lemons) onto a serving plate. Spoon over the cream and spread to the edges, followed by the lemon curd. Top with the top half. Before serving dust with icing sugar.

Top tips for making gluten-free lemon cake:

For another citrusy variation, swap the lemons for oranges or use a combination of the two

If you'd prefer a lighter filling, try a lemon curd yogurt such as The Collective Dairy Sicilian Lemon Curd yogurt

