We’ve served our gluten-free spinach gnocchi with a delicious herby sauce but it’s just as tasty with warm butter or olive oil.

Making gluten-free spinach gnocchi from scratch requires a little patience but the satisfaction you get when you sit down to eat it is worth every minute of preparation. Instead of making the sauce, you could use your favourite fresh pesto or a tomato-based sauce is equally as nice. We have boiled and fried the gnocchi but you can just boil them. They are cooked when they rise to the top of a pan of boiling water.

Ingredients For the gnocchi

900g floury potatoes, such as maris pipers or king edward

1 large garlic bulb

200g bag spinach

2 eggs

200g brown rice flour

100g cornflour

For the sauce

Small bunch mixed herbs, we used parsley, dill and basil

1tbsp capers

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

70ml extra virgin olive oil

Grated parmesan, to serve (optional)

Method Preheat oven to 200C/Gas 6. Pick the potatoes and bake directly on the oven rack for 1 hr, or until cooked through.

Chop the top off of the bulb of garlic, wrap in foil and roast with the potatoes for the last 40 mins.

Meanwhile, whizz together all the ingredients for the herby dressing and set aside.

Wilt the spinach and plunge into ice-cold water. Place in a tea towel and squeeze out all of the liquid. Finely chop or blitz in a food processor and place on kitchen paper to remove any excess water.

Once the potatoes are cooked, cool slightly before removing the skins and passing through a ricer. Add the spinach and squeeze in the roasted garlic. Add in the eggs and mix to a soft dough. Combine the flours and knead in ¾ of it into the potato dough, along with salt and pepper. If the dough seems too soft, add the rest.

On a floured surface, roll balls of the dough into thin logs, approx 2cm thick and cut into 1cm pieces. You can roll on to a gnocchi paddle or indent using a fork.

Once all the dough is rolled, in 2-3 batches, place into a large pan of boiling water and cook for 3 mins, or until they float to the surface. Remove using a slotted spoon and transfer to a hot frying pan. Pour over the dressing, toss to coat and serve immediately.

Top tips for making gluten-free spinach gnocchi

If you don’t have a potato ricer, you can just mash the potatoes. If you're not sure how to roll gnocchi with a board or fork. Gnocchi is a type of potato dumpling but it can be served in the same way as pasta.

