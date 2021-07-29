We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These honey glazed carrots and parsnips by Gordon Ramsay are gorgeously golden and add a nice crunch to any Sunday roast.

Gordon Ramsay’s honey-glazed carrots and parsnips recipe are delicious and fuss-free. The acclaimed British chef takes these two humble root vegetables and roasts them with classic sweet flavours like cinnamon, star anise and honey, for a silky, syrupy finish. The glaze really draws out the flavour of these veggies and perfectly complements any meat joint or nut roast. Serving 8 people and ready in half an hour – this is one tried and tested recipe you can’t beat.

Ingredients 500g parsnips

500g carrots

2–3 tbsp olive oil

Few thyme sprigs

1 cinnamon stick, broken in two

3 star anise

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1–2 tbsp clear honey

Splash of water

Few knobs of butter

Method Peel and halve or quarter the parsnips and carrots so that the pieces are of a similar size.

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan, then add the carrots and parsnips and toss to coat in the oil. Add the thyme, cinnamon, star anise and some seasoning.

Cook over a medium heat for 15–20 minutes, turning the vegetables frequently, until golden brown and almost cooked through.

Drizzle over the honey and cook until the vegetables start to caramelise. Deglaze the pan with the water and increase the heat. Cook for 2–3 minutes, until the liquid has evaporated and the carrots and parsnips are cooked through.

Stir through a few knobs of butter to glaze.

Tips for making Gordon Ramsay's honey-glazed carrots and parsnips:

For perfectly-cooked parsnips and carrots, make sure they are evenly spaced out on the baking tray and are not overlapping. This allows them to cook faster.

