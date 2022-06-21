Green bean puree recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(50 ratings)

Deliciously smooth, vibrant green bean puree made with fresh beans and peas. Ready in just 20 minutes...

Green bean puree
(Image credit: Getty)
  • Vegetarian
Serves3–4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Cost RangeNot
GoodtoKnow
By
published

The perfect recipe for weaning, this green bean puree will ensure your little one gets a big helping of one of their five-a-day.

Our green bean puree makes around 3-4 servings. It will take just 10 minutes to cook and is a great way of using up leftover green beans in the summer months or after an epic roast dinner. This puree is associated with weaning and baby food but is also a great option for adults too as a healthy dip or meat or fish accompaniment. 

Ingredients

  • 300g green beans

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. If using fresh beans, snap the ends off the beans and wash the beans. If using fresh peas, open the pods and scrape out the peas from the pod. If using frozen of either peas or green beans, cook according to package directions.
  2. Place fresh beans into a steamer basket in a pan with a just enough water to slightly show through in the basket.
  3. Steam until very tender; be sure to check on the water level.
  4. Reserve any left over water to use for thinning out the beans.
  5. Place into your choice of appliance for pureeing and begin pureeing. It is best to use the setting that makes the finest liquid purees - green bean and pea skins are rather difficult to completely puree.
  6. Add the reserved water as necessary to achieve a smooth, thin consistency
  7. You may wish to push the green beans (or peas) through a sieve or mesh strainer to get rid of any remaining skins. 

Top tips for making green bean puree

Leftovers can be frozen and stored in the freezer for up to two months. If storing as baby food, freeze in an ice cube tray, pop the cubes into a freezer safe bag once set. This will make it easier and quicker to defrost.

You might also like..

Explore More
Bean Recipes Vegetarian Recipes
GoodtoKnow
GoodtoKnow

Trusted, informative, and empathetic – GoodTo is the ultimate online destination for mums. Established in 2007, our 15-year-strong archive of content includes more than 18,000 articles, 1,500 how-to videos, and 7,000 recipes.

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.