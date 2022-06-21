The perfect recipe for weaning, this green bean puree will ensure your little one gets a big helping of one of their five-a-day.

Our green bean puree makes around 3-4 servings. It will take just 10 minutes to cook and is a great way of using up leftover green beans in the summer months or after an epic roast dinner. This puree is associated with weaning and baby food but is also a great option for adults too as a healthy dip or meat or fish accompaniment.

Ingredients

300g green beans

Method

If using fresh beans, snap the ends off the beans and wash the beans. If using fresh peas, open the pods and scrape out the peas from the pod. If using frozen of either peas or green beans, cook according to package directions. Place fresh beans into a steamer basket in a pan with a just enough water to slightly show through in the basket. Steam until very tender; be sure to check on the water level. Reserve any left over water to use for thinning out the beans. Place into your choice of appliance for pureeing and begin pureeing. It is best to use the setting that makes the finest liquid purees - green bean and pea skins are rather difficult to completely puree. Add the reserved water as necessary to achieve a smooth, thin consistency You may wish to push the green beans (or peas) through a sieve or mesh strainer to get rid of any remaining skins.

Top tips for making green bean puree

Leftovers can be frozen and stored in the freezer for up to two months. If storing as baby food, freeze in an ice cube tray, pop the cubes into a freezer safe bag once set. This will make it easier and quicker to defrost.

