The perfect recipe for weaning, this green bean puree will ensure your little one gets a big helping of one of their five-a-day.
Our green bean puree makes around 3-4 servings. It will take just 10 minutes to cook and is a great way of using up leftover green beans in the summer months or after an epic roast dinner. This puree is associated with weaning and baby food but is also a great option for adults too as a healthy dip or meat or fish accompaniment.
Ingredients
- 300g green beans
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- If using fresh beans, snap the ends off the beans and wash the beans. If using fresh peas, open the pods and scrape out the peas from the pod. If using frozen of either peas or green beans, cook according to package directions.
- Place fresh beans into a steamer basket in a pan with a just enough water to slightly show through in the basket.
- Steam until very tender; be sure to check on the water level.
- Reserve any left over water to use for thinning out the beans.
- Place into your choice of appliance for pureeing and begin pureeing. It is best to use the setting that makes the finest liquid purees - green bean and pea skins are rather difficult to completely puree.
- Add the reserved water as necessary to achieve a smooth, thin consistency
- You may wish to push the green beans (or peas) through a sieve or mesh strainer to get rid of any remaining skins.
Top tips for making green bean puree
Leftovers can be frozen and stored in the freezer for up to two months. If storing as baby food, freeze in an ice cube tray, pop the cubes into a freezer safe bag once set. This will make it easier and quicker to defrost.
You might also like..
Trusted, informative, and empathetic – GoodTo is the ultimate online destination for mums. Established in 2007, our 15-year-strong archive of content includes more than 18,000 articles, 1,500 how-to videos, and 7,000 recipes.
-
Slow roasted tomato pasta
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Vegetable balti
Soft, oozy butternut squash, pretty cauliflower florets and the snap of bright green French beans - this balti is a vegetarian delight.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Mediterranean vegetable chilli
Chilli is such a great winter warmer meal and this version, swapping meat for fresh veggies, is fabulously healthy too.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Apple pie
This easy apple pie recipe is a real classic. Made traditionally with stewed apples and a rich buttery pastry you just can't go wrong...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Peshwari naan
This Peshwari naan recipe is simple and makes a great Indian cuisine side dish. They only take minutes to cook and complete any classic Indian dish...
By Nichola Palmer • Published
-
Hairy Bikers' chicken and wild mushroom pie
A tender chicken and rich wild mushroom pie recipe by The Hairy Bikers. Ready in just six simple steps...
By Hairy Bikers • Published
-
Following a vegetarian diet? Here's a list of the most surprising foods that aren't vegetarian
You need to be checking the labels on your cheese, your sweets and even your wine (sob!)
By GoodtoKnow • Published
-
Marks & Spencer slammed by customers after changing recipe for Percy Pigs to make them vegetarian
By Aleesha Badkar • Published
-
McDonald’s launches its first ever vegetarian Happy Meal
By Aleesha Badkar • Published