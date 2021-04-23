We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hairy Bikers’ Thai chicken and coconut curry recipe comes straight from the The Hairy Bikers’ show, The Hairy Dieters.

This Hairy Bikers Thai green curry recipe takes a classic dish and uses lower fat ingredients to bring down the calorie count. It serves four people with each portion working out at just 283 calories, without the rice. It’s also full of vitamins and packed with protein from the chicken, so is super filling as well as healthy and delicious. We’d pair this tasty Hairy Bikers recipe with either jasmine or basmati rice for even fuller flavours.

Ingredients 1tbsp sunflower oil

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin slices

1 large red pepper, deseeded and cut into thin strips

1 large yellow pepper, deseeded and cut into thin strips

400ml can of half-fat coconut milk

250ml cold water, plus 2 tbsp

2 heaped tbsp Thai green or red curry paste

6 dried or fresh kaffir lime leaves

4tsp nam pla (Thai fish sauce)

1tsp caster sugar

150g mangetout peas, trimmed

2tbsp cornflour small handful of fresh coriander, roughly torn

Small handful of fresh basil leaves, roughly torn

Method To make this chicken curry recipe, heat the oil in a large non-stick saucepan, frying pan or wok.

Stir-fry the chicken and peppers for 1 minute. Pour over the coconut milk and add the 250ml of water, curry paste, lime leaves, fish sauce and caster sugar. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 5 minutes, stirring regularly.

Add the mangetout and return to a simmer. Mix the cornflour with the remaining 2 tablespoons of cold water and stir into the pan. Cook for another 2–3 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the spiced coconut milk has thickened, stirring frequently.

Serve the curry in deep bowls, scattered with fresh coriander or basil if using (and don’t eat the lime leaves!)

Tips for making Hairy Bikers' Thai chicken and coconut curry:

This is also a great recipe for leftovers as you can use pre-cooked chicken. Just remember to reduce the cooking time to take this into account.

For a restaurant-style presentation, serve your rice in a small mound. Simply, press the freshly boiled rice firmly into a small pudding basin mould or tea cup that you’ve oiled lightly and flip upside down directly onto the plate.

