Our hake with smoky beans recipes is just 400 calories per portion and takes 40 minutes to cook.
This hake recipe with rich chorizo-specked smoky beans is easy to make with only three steps. You can omit this if you want the recipe to be meat-free. Try adding an extra half a teaspoon of paprika so you don’t lose any of the smokiness.
Ingredients
- 75g chorizo
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 red pepper, finely sliced
- 1tsp smoked paprika
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 2-3 sprigs thyme, plus extra for garnish
- 50ml white wine (or water)
- 100g cherry tomatoes
- 2x 400g tins haricot beans, drained and rinsed
- 1tbsp olive oil
- 4 hake fillets, skin on
Method
Remove the chorizo from the casing and finely mince together. Heat a frying pan over medium heat and add in the chorizo. Cook for a min or two to release the oils and add in the chopped onion. Fry for 5 mins, add in the chopped peppers, paprika, garlic and thyme and cook for a further 5 mins.
Add a splash of white wine, or water and cook out for a min before adding the tomatoes and beans. Reduce the heat slightly and cook for 15 mins. Season to taste.
Meanwhile, heat another pan on medium heat with a splash of olive oil. Season the fish and place skin side down in the pan. Cook for around 4 mins until the skin is nice and crispy, then turn over to cook for a further min – the cooking time will depend on the thickness of the fillet, so be mindful not to overcook. Add a spoonful of the beans onto a warm plate and top with the fish, skin side up. Garnish with fresh thyme.
Top tips for making hake with smoky beans
To check if the fish is cooked, insert a metal skewer into the thickest part, it could go through with ease and be warm to the touch.
