Hake with smoky beans recipe

Keiron George Keiron George
  • Low-fat
serves: 4
Skill: medium
Cost: mid
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 25 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 400 kCal 20%
Fat 13g 19%
  -  Saturates 3g 15%
Carbohydrates 25g 20%
    • Our hake with smoky beans recipes is just 400 calories per portion and takes 40 minutes to cook. 

    This hake recipe with rich chorizo-specked smoky beans is easy to make with only three steps. You can omit this if you want the recipe to be meat-free. Try adding an extra half a teaspoon of paprika so you don’t lose any of the smokiness.

    Ingredients

    • 75g chorizo
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 1 red pepper, finely sliced
    • 1tsp smoked paprika
    • 1 garlic clove, crushed
    • 2-3 sprigs thyme, plus extra for garnish
    • 50ml white wine (or water)
    • 100g cherry tomatoes
    • 2x 400g tins haricot beans, drained and rinsed
    • 1tbsp olive oil
    • 4 hake fillets, skin on

    Method

    • Remove the chorizo from the casing and finely mince together. Heat a frying pan over medium heat and add in the chorizo. Cook for a min or two to release the oils and add in the chopped onion. Fry for 5 mins, add in the chopped peppers, paprika, garlic and thyme and cook for a further 5 mins.

    • Add a splash of white wine, or water and cook out for a min before adding the tomatoes and beans. Reduce the heat slightly and cook for 15 mins. Season to taste.

    • Meanwhile, heat another pan on medium heat with a splash of olive oil. Season the fish and place skin side down in the pan. Cook for around 4 mins until the skin is nice and crispy, then turn over to cook for a further min – the cooking time will depend on the thickness of the fillet, so be mindful not to overcook. Add a spoonful of the beans onto a warm plate and top with the fish, skin side up. Garnish with fresh thyme.

    Top tips for making hake with smoky beans

    To check if the fish is cooked, insert a metal skewer into the thickest part, it could go through with ease and be warm to the touch.

