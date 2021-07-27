We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our hake with smoky beans recipes is just 400 calories per portion and takes 40 minutes to cook.

This hake recipe with rich chorizo-specked smoky beans is easy to make with only three steps. You can omit this if you want the recipe to be meat-free. Try adding an extra half a teaspoon of paprika so you don’t lose any of the smokiness.

Ingredients 75g chorizo

1 onion, finely chopped

1 red pepper, finely sliced

1tsp smoked paprika

1 garlic clove, crushed

2-3 sprigs thyme, plus extra for garnish

50ml white wine (or water)

100g cherry tomatoes

2x 400g tins haricot beans, drained and rinsed

1tbsp olive oil

4 hake fillets, skin on

Method Remove the chorizo from the casing and finely mince together. Heat a frying pan over medium heat and add in the chorizo. Cook for a min or two to release the oils and add in the chopped onion. Fry for 5 mins, add in the chopped peppers, paprika, garlic and thyme and cook for a further 5 mins.

Add a splash of white wine, or water and cook out for a min before adding the tomatoes and beans. Reduce the heat slightly and cook for 15 mins. Season to taste.

Meanwhile, heat another pan on medium heat with a splash of olive oil. Season the fish and place skin side down in the pan. Cook for around 4 mins until the skin is nice and crispy, then turn over to cook for a further min – the cooking time will depend on the thickness of the fillet, so be mindful not to overcook. Add a spoonful of the beans onto a warm plate and top with the fish, skin side up. Garnish with fresh thyme.

Top tips for making hake with smoky beans

To check if the fish is cooked, insert a metal skewer into the thickest part, it could go through with ease and be warm to the touch.

