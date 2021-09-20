Low carb recipes: 25 healthy low carb dinner ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From cauliflower steaks to sausage stew, we’ve rounded up the tastiest low carb recipes that are ideal for dinner.

Carbohydrates (also called carbs) are macronutrients in our food. There are three types – fiber, starch, and sugar. Carbs are an essential part of a healthy balanced diet, providing us with energy, nutrients and, in the case of fiber, can help prevent certain diseases. The problem with the modern Western diet is that we tend to eat too many carbs, especially sugar. This can cause weight gain, fatigue, and potential health issues such a type two diabetes.

This is where eating a low carb diet can come in handy. Diabetes UK recommends 130g of carbohydrates a day or under. Nutritionist Jenna Hope adds; “Carbohydrates are important for supporting mental wellbeing, energy and gut health. Therefore, rather than eliminating carbohydrate sources entirely, you can try reducing the quantity you’re consuming.”

Of course, reducing your carb intake can have an impact on the amount of fiber you are consuming, especially when taking part in the Keto diet. “A low carbohydrate diet can pose the risk of low fiber intake,” warns Jenna. “Therefore you’re better off to focus on fiber-rich complex carbohydrates such as beans, pulses, fruits, vegetables, and wholegrains alongside reducing ultra-processed products and high sugar consumption,” she says.

Low carb recipes

1. Mashed peas and spinach with grilled tuna

Carbs: 13g | Calories: 300 | Saturated fat: 2g per portion

First on our list of delicious low carb recipes, is this flavoursome mashed peas and spinach with grilled tuna steak. Swapping mashed potatoes for butter beans, spinach and peas lowers the carbs but ensures you’re still getting a good dose of fiber and protein thanks to the butter beans. With an added bonus of omega-3 from the fresh tuna, this is the perfect low carb option.

Get the recipe: Mashed peas and spinach with grilled tuna

2. Hake with smoky beans

Carbs: 25g | Calories: 400 | Saturated fat: 13g per portion

Prepare this mouthwatering dish in just 15 minutes. The chorizo smoked beans are bursting with flavour and packed full of protein, keeping you fuller for longer. Hake is a low fat and low calorie fish at just 72 calories per 100 grams. If you want to cut the fat even further, choose to use paprika spicing over actual chorizo.

Get the recipe: Hake with smoky beans

3. Cauliflower steaks with anchovy and lemon butter

Carbs: 8g | Calories: 206 | Saturated fat: 8g per portion

At just 8g of carbohydrates per portion, this is a great choice for those on the Keto diet. We’ve infused our cauliflower steaks with anchovy and lemon butter. The garlic adds antioxidant properties associated with a variety of health benefits; lowering blood pressure, cholesterol and improving immune system functions.

Get the recipe: Cauliflower steaks with anchovy and lemon butter

4. Chicken miso soup

Carbs: very low | Calories: 132 | Saturated fat: 1g per portion

The protein in this chicken miso soup will ensure you’re kept fuller for longer and avoid any late-night snacking. Our recipe uses chicken breasts which are a much leaner, less fattening cut of chicken. The carbs in this dish include savoy cabbage and shiitake mushrooms, which are a much lower carb intake than noodles for example.

Get the recipe: Chicken miso soup

5. Butternut squash and spinach tortilla

Carbs: 19g | Calories: 196 | Saturated fat: 2g per portion

On average a raw egg is around 0.7g of carbohydrates making omelettes, frittata, tortillas, and other egg-based recipes, a great option for low carb diets. This is one of our favourite low carb recipes from Weight Watchers as it brings nutritional butternut squash together with spinach for a simple, yet filling dinner or lunch option.

Get the recipe: Butternut squash and spinach tortilla

6. Gordon Ramsay’s roast beef fillet

Carbs: 9.2g | Calories: 443 | Saturated fat: 7g per portion

This low carb dinner by Gordon Ramsay shows how you can keep it simple but not shy away from flavour and quality. This dish is made with just three components; prime beef fillet, rocket leaves, and a homemade tomato tarragon dressing. Choosing to make the sauce from scratch is a great way to ensure there are no added carbs from sugar or salt.

Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay roast beef fillet

7. Joe Wicks’ sage butter chicken with lemony spring greens

Carbs: 16.1g | Calories: 778 | Saturated fat: 28.4g per portion

It takes just 10 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook this hearty chicken and greens. Joe Wicks’ has chosen to use chicken breasts in this recipe instead of thighs or wings to keep calorie, fat, and carb count low. Served with fresh greens; asparagus, peas, and green salad instead of potatoes, pasta or rice is a great way to ensure this is one of our low carb recipes.

Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ sage butter chicken with lemony spring greens

8. Low cal Thai green vegetable curry

Carbs: 13.5g | Calories: 197 | Saturated fat: 7.2g per portion

This low calorie and low carb Thai curry is packed with heaps of vegetables such as shallots, cauliflower, green beans, red pepper, and baby sweetcorn. This recipe is made with coconut milk, which is high in fat but low in carbs making it ideal for the keto diet. It’s also full of antioxidants.

Get the recipe: Low calorie Thai green vegetable curry

9. Sausage, mushroom and bean stew

Carbs: 10g | Calories: 354 | Saturated fat: 7.4g per portion

Enriched with mushrooms – a solid source of some B vitamins – and flageolet beans, which are a great source of fiber – this moreish bean stew contains essential complex carbohydrates yet still comes in at just 10g carbs per portion.

Get the recipe: Sausage, mushroom and bean stew

10. Beetroot chicken salad with fennel, orange, and lentils

Carbs: 20g | Calories: 326 | Saturated fat: 1g per portion

This vibrant salad is bursting with nutrients thanks to the beetroot, fennel, orange, and lentils. The lentils and chicken add a good amount of protein to the dish, keeping you fuller for longer. This salad is made with mostly natural ingredients making it a healthy, low carb dinner.

Get the recipe: Beetroot chicken salad with fennel, orange and lentils

11. Low-calorie chicken tikka masala

Carbs: 18.9g | Calories: 217 | Saturated fat: 2.2g per portion

Tender chunks of lean chicken breast coated in a homemade tikka masala sauce. Choosing a homemade curry sauce over a jar is a much better way to ensure the calorie, fat, and carb count is kept low, as well as the salt and sugar count too. This recipe is packed with vegs such as onion, pepper, and butternut squash.

Get the recipe: Low-calorie chicken tikka masala

12. Mushroom soup

Carbs: 5.9g | Calories: 472 | Saturated fat: 29.1g per portion

This creamy mushroom soup takes just 10 minutes to prepare. The mushrooms are paired with double cream to make a rich, earthy soup that is surprisingly low carb. Mushrooms are a great option when it comes to a low carb diet as they are high in water making them low in carbs, calories, and fat. They also have a variety of health benefits and are rich in potassium, zinc, and fiber.

Get the recipe: Mushroom soup

13. Greek lamb with warm beans

Carbs: 10.5g | Calories: 343 | Saturated fat: 8.5g per portion

Often lamb or large cuts of meat are served with carbs such as new potatoes or chips. In this recipe, we’ve paired our lamb cutlets with cannellini beans, garlic, and green beans instead. The lamb is infused with a homemade marinade of olive oil, lemon, oregano, and seasoning.

Get the recipe: Greek lamb with warm beans

14. Italian-style chicken with olives

Carbs: 9.3g | Calories: 301 | Saturated fat: 2.8g per portion

Next on the low carb recipes list is this mouthwatering Italian-style chicken with olives is perfect for sharing serving six. The olives add a tang of flavour to each bite. The rich tomato sauce guarantees plenty of fiber in this dish and the chicken adds the protein. This low carb dinner is wonderfully served as it is.

Get the recipe: Italian-style chicken with olives

15. Slimming World’s slow cooked beef Bourguignon

Carbs: 13.9g | Calories: 372 | Saturated fat: 3.2g per portion

Slimming World’s recreation of the classic French dish beef Bourguignon uses low calorie cooking spray, lean meat, and a plethora of fresh herbs to recreate a healthy version of this popular meal. Served with mashed swede instead of mashed potatoes to keep the carbs low.

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s slow cooked beef Bourguignon

16. Roast squash, burrata and green bean salad

Carbs: 11g | Calories: 220 | Saturated fat: 4g per portion

It takes just eight ingredients to make this filling butternut squash salad. Infused with chilli, lemon, garlic, and sprinkled with hazelnuts, this salad is bursting with flavour. Butternut squash is known to have a low glycemic index, which means it’s a carb that is digested slower than others. It’s a great choice for keeping blood sugar levels down and is a much lower carb option.

Get the recipe: Roast squash, burrata and green bean salad

17. Pinch of Nom Cuban beef

Carbs: 20.7g | Calories: 257 | Saturated fat: 1.6g per portion

Prep this Cuban beef dish in just 10 minutes. This recipe uses stewing beef but it is recommended to remove all visible fat before cooking; not only to keep the fat count low but to reduce the carbs too. All the spices and herbs bring the flavour of this dish to life. You can serve with rice, but if you want to keep the carbs low, we’d suggest enjoying it on its own.

Get the recipe: Pinch of Nom Cuban beef

18. Spinach crepes with beetroot puree and goats cheese

Carbs: 22g | Calories: 322 | Saturated fat: 7g per portion

The perfect low carb vegetarian option, this unusual recipe for spinach crepes with beetroot puree and goat’s cheese contains just 22g of carbohydrates per portion. It has a variety of added health benefits too as it’s packed with vegs such as spinach; an excellent source of iron, and beetroot; ideal for lower blood pressure. Sprinkle with protein and fiber-enriched seeds, pumpkin, and sunflower, and serve.

Get the recipe: Spinach crepes with beetroot puree and goats cheese

19. Baked roasted aubergine

Carbs: 9.6g | Calories: 90 | Saturated fat: 0.5g per portion

Aubergine is a non-starchy vegetable meaning it’s the ideal low carb option – particularly for vegans or vegetarians as it’s fibrous and filling. We’ve topped our baked aubergine with an array of spices including cumin seeds, garlic, ginger, turmeric, and black pepper. Leave the chillies if you’re not a fan of spice, however, chillies are known for boasting high amounts of vitamin C and antioxidants.

Get the recipe: Baked roasted aubergine

20. Beetroot carpaccio with horseradish yogurt

Carbs: 14g | Calories: 150 | Saturated fat: 1g per portion

Fresh and colourful, but finished with a fiery kick thanks to the horseradish, this low carb veggie dish is just what you need on a warm evening if you’re in need of a light supper. Beetroot is an excellent source of fiber, too, which your gut will love. One of our most vibrant, low carb recipes.

Get the recipe: Beetroot carpaccio with horseradish yogurt

21. Masala omelette

Carbs: 1.5g | Calories: 118 | Saturated fat: 2g per portion

Omelettes are generally an excellent low carb option, thanks to the high protein content in eggs. They’re a great excuse to get your fill of veg too, as they can be filled with all manner of colourful options – this spiced omelette, for example, contains tomatoes, spinach and spring onions but you could add red peppers, courgettes and green leaves.

Get the recipe: Masala omelette

22. Gordon Ramsay’s cream of cauliflower soup

Carbs: 19.9g | Calories: 269 | Saturated fat: 7.8g per portion

This creamy cauliflower soup contains a whole cauliflower upping your five-a-day count. Cauliflower is high in fiber; a great enhancer of weight loss and digestion, and is packed with antioxidants and vitamins such as B vitamins. Despite being made with potatoes and double cream, this soup is just 19.9g of carbs per portion, that’s around 13% of our recommended daily allowance.

Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay’s cream of cauliflower soup

23. Fish and broccoli traybake

Carbs: 9g | Calories: 705 | Saturated fat: 12g per portion

The perfect midweek supper the whole family can enjoy serving four. White fish is not only an excellent source of omega-3 and protein, it’s also a low carb option. Baked with Tenderstem broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and onion, this low carb dinner is packed with nutrition. Infuse with lemon and fresh herbs before serving.

Get the recipe: Fish and broccoli tray bake

24. King prawn stir-fry

Carbs: 12g | Calories: 265 | Saturated fat: 2g per portion

Prawns are a great low calorie and low carb option and are also full of protein. Tossed with bok choi, peppers and red onion, it takes just 20 minutes in total to make this speedy stir-fry. You won’t miss the rice or noodles often associated with stir fries as this recipe is filling and flavoursome enough.

Get the recipe: King prawn stir-fry

25. Phil Vickery’s special fried rice

Carbs: 23g | Calories: 269 | Saturated fat: 2g per portion

Surprisingly for a special fried rice dish, celebrity chef Phil Vickery has created another dish to add to our round-up of low carb recipes. This recipe is a healthy option filled with veggies, nutritious brown rice, protein-packed prawns and ham, and chicken, as well as those divine Asian spices we know and love.

Get the recipe: Phil Vickery’s special fried rice

