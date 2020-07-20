We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This ham-wrapped asparagus with dip is so easy to make and takes just 5 mins to prep.

These asparagus spears, wrapped in delicious strips of Parma ham make perfect finger food for a romantic night together. This recipe serves four people so cut the recipe in half if you’re serving for two. The salty ham and the soft earthy asparagus make a delicious combination and the flavours really compliment each other.

Ingredients Forthe asparagus:250g (8oz) asparagus spears (about 24)

1tbsp Dijon mustard

1tbsp runny honey

Zest of ½ orange

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

80g packet Parma ham (6 slices)

For the dressing:

4tbsp olive oil

4tbsp orange juice

1tbsp runny honey

2 level tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Method Bring a pan of water to the boil, add asparagus and simmer for

3-4 mins until tender. Drain well and rinse under running cold water to cool it quickly.

Mix together the mustard, honey, orange zest and seasoning. Spread a very thin layer of the mixture on one side of each slice of ham. Cut the slices of ham into four, lengthways. With the sticky side against the asparagus, wrap the ham around the asparagus and arrange on serving plate.

To make the dressing: Place the remaining mustard and honey mixture in a small blender. Add the ingredients for the dressing and a little extra seasoning and blend until well mixed. Pour into a small bowl and use as a dip. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tips for making ham-wrapped asparagus with dip

Woman's Weekly cookery editor Sue McMahon says 'Take care not to overcook the asparagus or it will taste soggy - it should still have some bite left in it.' You can use our handy asparagus cooking guide to help you cook perfect asparagus every time.

