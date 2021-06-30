We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our hot honey chicken makes an easy, flavoursome addition to your barbecue menu this summer.

Hot honey is honey that is infused with chilli. This adds a delicious layer of heat and flavour to the chicken breasts used in this recipe. It is very popular in America. Hot honey is a perfect match for chicken but it’s also delicious drizzled over vegetables, steak, and even pizza.

Ingredients 4 chicken supremes or skin-on breasts

4tbsp honey

2tsp chilli flakes

2 cloves garlic, grated

Juice and zest lime, plus more to serve

For the slaw:

3 carrots, we used mixed heritage

3 spring onions

¼ red cabbage

45g natural yogurt

Squeeze of lime juice

Method Score the chicken skin with a sharp knife and place in a large bowl or container. Mix with honey, chilli, garlic and lime juice and zest then rub onto the chicken. Season with a generous pinch of salt. Leave to infuse for 1hr minimum or ideally overnight.

To make the slaw, peel and thinly slice the carrots – we used a julienne peeler. Roughly slice the spring onions. Remove the thick core from the cabbage then shred. Mix the slaw ingredients with the yogurt and a squeeze of lime juice to your taste. Season and set aside.

If cooking on a barbecue, ensure the coals are grey in colour and hot. Place the chicken skin-side down on the hottest section of your barbecue and cook for 3-5mins until crisp. Flip and cook for another 3 mins. Then move to a cooler section of the barbecue, cover with the lid and cook for around 8-10mins until cooked through. Use a meat thermometer to check the chicken, it should be 74C in the thickest part of the meat. Allow the chicken to rest for around 5 mins before slicing and serving.

Top tips for making hot honey chicken

To cook inside, heat a griddle pan on high heat and preheat the oven to 220C/Gas 7. Cook the chicken for 3mins skin-side down then two mins on the other side. Transfer to the oven and cook for 10mins or until cooked through.

If you can’t find readymade hot honey it’s easy to make your own. Simply combine chilli flakes and honey and leave to infuse. If you have time, try to make a big batch of the honey at the beginning of the week to let the flavours intensify by the time you make this recipe at the weekend. This comes with the warning that the honey will likely be much spicier than if only left for a night.

