Jaffa cake fans will love this Jaffa drizzle cake, with a zesty orange drizzle topped with marmalade and glossy dark chocolate ganache.

For the best results, we’ve suggested following our classic lemon drizzle cake recipe but swapping the lemon zest for orange zest. We’ve decorated ours with dark chocolate and orange slices, but for added indulgence, you could also top it with Jaffa cakes – and serve with a Jaffa cake negroni cocktail.

Ingredients For the drizzle cake:

175g self-raising flour

175g caster sugar

175g softened butter

3 eggs

Finely grated zest of 1 orange

3/4 level tsp baking powder

To decorate:

50ml double cream

100g dark chocolate, finely chopped

25g milk chocolate, finely chopped

½ x 370g jar whole sliced orange marmalade (we used Bonne Maman)

small piping bag

Method Make our classic lemon drizzle cake recipe, swapping the lemon zest for orange zest, up to step 2.

For the ganache: Heat the cream until nearly boiling then pour over the chocolate pieces in a small bowl. Mix well to combine.

Once the cake has cooled, spread the marmalade over the top then pour over the chocolate ganache. Set a few of the orange slices from the marmalade on top.

Fill the piping bag with the melted chocolate, cut the tip to 2mm and pip elines going in two directions to create a criss-cross pattern on top. Allow to set before cutting into slices. Watch our step-by-step guide for how to make a piping bag.

Top tip for making this Jaffa drizzle cake:

If you're not a fan of dark chocolate swap it for milk chocolate instead.

