Tender prawns are stir-fried in a simple garlic, sesame oil, and soy sauce marinade.

Tossed with bok choy, red onion, and peppers, this is a flavour packed king prawn stir-fry is just 265 calories per serving. Bulk this dish up with noodles or rice. Remember this will impact the calorie and fat count though so do keep this in mind if you’re choosing this dish as part of a strict diet regime like the 5:2 diet.

Ingredients 2tbsp sunflower oil

1 red onion, sliced into half moons

1 red or yellow pepper, seeds removed and sliced into thin strips

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1tsp sesame oil

200g raw and peeled king prawns

11⁄2tbsp soy sauce or tamari

200g spinach or 1 bok choy

Method Heat the oil in a wok or large frying pan. Once hot, add the onion and pepper. Fry until slightly softened and starting to brown. Toss in the slices of garlic.

Add the sesame oil and prawns. Cook for 2 mins or until the prawns have started to turn pink. Stir in the soy sauce and spinach or bok choy and fry until it begins to wilt. Plate up and enjoy!

Top tips for making king prawn stir-fry

Try mixing up the ingredients that you have left in the fridge. For example, try chicken instead of prawns or sliced mushrooms to replace the peppers. It’s a great dish for using up leftover vegetables. You could also opt for tofu pieces instead of prawns to make this dish vegetarian-friendly.

