Gorgeous golden bunnies decorated with pretty Easter yellow icing – perfect with an afternoon cuppa.

These Easter bunny cookies are made with golden caster sugar and icing sugar, for a more caramelly look and taste. The icing uses lemon curd so it has a delicious extra pop of flavour. They also use wholemeal flour, which is healthier than refined white flour. All round, they have a lovely wholesome feel to them. Plus children absolutely love these cute bunny-shapes. Piping the icing is the only slightly tricker part of this recipe. However, you can make it easier by using writing icing tubes instead. If you don’t have a bunny head cutter, you can make your own template to draw around – see our tip, below.

Ingredients 100g (4oz) butter, cut into cubes

100g (4oz) Billington's Golden Caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

175g (6oz) Allinson's Wholemeal Plain Flour

1 large egg yolk

For the icing:

6 tbsp natural organic lemon curd

125g (5oz) Billington's Golden Icing Sugar, sifted

Method Put the butter and golden caster sugar into a processor with the vanilla extract. Blend for a few seconds to combine. Add the flour and egg yolk and whiz together until it forms into a ball. Turn onto a lightly floured surface and knead the dough lightly for a couple of minutes until it’s smooth. Wrap in cling film and chill for 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4. Roll the dough between two sheets of baking parchment. Take a bunny cutter (see tip below) and stamp out 6 shapes, or cut around template with a knife onto the dough, then carefully lift away the dough around the shapes, leaving 6 bunny shapes on the paper.

Carefully lift the biscuits and paper onto a baking sheet and cook for 12-15 minutes until they are firm and pale golden. Cool for 5 minutes, then use a palette knife to transfer them onto a wire rack to cool completely. (The biscuits will keep undecorated in an airtight container for up to 1 week).

For the icing, put the lemon curd into a bowl and gradually beat in the unrefined icing sugar until the icing stands up in peaks. Spoon into a piping bag fitted with a tiny plain nozzle. Pipe the eyes, nose, mouth and ears on the biscuits to serve.

Top tip for making these Easter bunny cookies

Here's how we made our own bunny face shaped template. Take a 5cm (2 inch) plain round cutter, or jar lid. Put on to a piece of paper or thin card then draw around. Use the edge of the round cutter to help draw one long ear at the top left of the circle. Cut around the base of the circle, then fold in half. Cut around the drawn ear, open out and you should have a round with two equal ears at the top! Use shop bought bunny cutters, if you prefer.

