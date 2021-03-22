We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This impressive lemon and blueberry cake is a real show-stopper that’s perfect for sharing.

This lemon and blueberry loaf cake brings two tangy flavours – the citrus lemon and tart blueberries – together to make a moist and marvellously, moreish sponge. Far more decorative than Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle cake, the cake’s lovely, light pastel colour is made from the blueberry conserve, mixed with the icing sugar. We’ve also decorated with frosted edible flowers to complete this stunning bake. Allow the icing to set fully before serving. We’ll be enjoying ours with a pot of tea.

Ingredients 125g butter

125g caster sugar

3 medium free-range eggs

175g self-raising flour, plus an extra 1tbsp for the blueberries

1tbsp extra

zest of 1 lemon

100g blueberries

For the syrup:

50g caster sugar

4tbsp lemon juice

For the icing:

125g icing sugar

1tsp blueberry conserve

lemon juice, optional

sugared edible flowers (or blueberries), to decorate

Method Heat oven to 170C/gas 3. Grease and double line a 2lb loaf tin with baking paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the butter, sugar, eggs, 175g flour and zest for 3-4 mins until light. Toss the blueberries in the extra 1tbsp flour, then fold in. Spoon into the tin, smooth the surface and bake, covered with a sheet of foil, for 40 mins. Uncover and cook for a further 10-20 mins until golden and springy to the touch.

Meanwhile, gently heat the sugar and lemon juice until dissolved, bring to a boil and boil for 2 mins. Set aside.

Spoon the syrup over the cake as soon as it comes out of the oven, and leave to cool for 30 mins. Remove from the tin and leave to cool completely.

Sift the icing sugar into a bowl, then press the conserve through the sieve, scraping it off the underside. Stir to combine, adding a little water (or lemon juice), a few drops at a time, until you have a just-runny consistency. Drizzle over the cake, leave to set for a few mins and decorate with flowers.

Top tip for making lemon and blueberry cake:

To ‘frost’ edible flowers, brush gently in egg white, then dip into caster sugar and leave to dry. We’ve just used fresh violas, which you can buy from any garden centre.

