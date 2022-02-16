We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zesty lime with a soy marinade makes these slimline lemongrass chicken kebabs so tasty.

This recipe from WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a brilliant spring or summer option for when the sun is shining (or you wish it was). They are zingy, fresh and tasty and perfect for chucking on the barbeque, or under the grill. Plus they’re so versatile. We’ve served them with rice here but you can adapt the recipe to your own tastes. Try it with homemade chips cooked in Frylight, or stuff them into wholemeal pitta breads. Slather the pitta pockets with a spoonful of fat-free Greek yoghurt and pack them with a good handful of green salad, too. At under 400 calories a portion, this is one of our brilliant healthy chicken recipes.

Ingredients 2 tbsp soy sauce

1 lemongrass stem, very finely chopped

Grated zest and juice of a lime

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

600g skinless boneless chicken breasts, cut into chunks

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

250g dried easy-cook rice

4 lime wedges

Coriander sprigs

Method In a bowl, mix together the soy sauce, lemongrass, lime zest and juice, garlic and chopped coriander.

Add the chunks of chicken and season. Mix well, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to marinate.

Meanwhile, soak eight wooden kebab sticks in hot water to prevent them from burning. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil, add the rice and cook according to the packet instructions.

Preheat the grill to high. Thread the chicken pieces on to the soaked kebab sticks. Grill for 8–10 minutes, turning often. Make sure that the chicken is thoroughly cooked – there should be no trace of pink juices. Cook for a few minutes more, if necessary.

Drain the rice and serve with the chicken kebabs, garnished with the lime wedges and coriander sprigs.

Top tip for lemongrass chicken kebabs

You can buy fresh lemongrass stalks from the fresh herbs section in supermarkets but if sometimes it's easier to get pre-prepared lemongrass in tubes or small jars, either alongside the fresh herbs or in the spice section. Don't use the dried variety for this recipe as it can be harsh and twiggy.

If you can, leave the chicken to marinate for longer. A good couple of hours is ideal, but you can even make them up the night before and leave them in the fridge to really soak up all the flavours.

You may also like...

Healthy pasta recipes

Click to rate ( 78 ratings) Sending your rating