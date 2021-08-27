We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This low-fat carrot soup recipe is 104 calories per portion and takes 40 minutes to make.

With only four key ingredients, this easy low-fat carrot soup recipe will soon become a favourite. The recipe serves four but it’s easy to double if you’re serving more or want to batch cook and freeze. Serve with crusty bread or a scattering of croutons if you like.

Ingredients 1 large onion, chopped

500g carrots, chopped

1.2 litres vegetable stock

100g low-fat soft cheese, plus extra for topping (optional)

Seeds and ground black pepper for topping (optional)

Method Put the onion and carrots into a large saucepan with the stock. Bring up to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer with the lid off for 20-25 mins until tender.

Blend the soup to a puree using a hand-held stick blender or transfer to a food processor or blender and whizz until smooth. Add the soft cheese and blend again until it is thoroughly mixed in.

Reheat gently, then serve. Drizzle over extra cream cheese and seeds.

Top tips for making low-fat carrot soup

Try using 500g of chopped butternut squash instead of carrots. You’ll need to peel it and scoop out the seeds before chopping it into chunks.

Cover, cool and refrigerate the soup, using it within 3 days of making it and re-heat it thoroughly before serving.

