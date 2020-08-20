We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

New potato and asparagus salad is an easy option for lunch. Whip up the simple dressing using only two ingredients.

The new potato and asparagus salad recipe combines warm potatoes with crisp green asparagus tips and is topped with goat’s cheese, broad beans, and mint mix. We recommend using Jersey Royal potatoes in this recipe for the best flavour. At just 250 calories per serving, this salad is ideal if you’re trying to eat a little healthier.

Ingredients 300g Jersey Royal potatoes or new potatoes, washed

600ml hot vegetable stock

200g fresh asparagus tips, trimmed

150g fresh or frozen broad beans

100g French goat’s cheese

About 12 small, fresh mint leaves

For the dressing:

2tbsp good olive oil

4 spring onions, trimmed and sliced

Method Halve or slice the potatoes, put in a large pan with the hot stock and simmer, uncovered, for 9-10 mins. Add the asparagus and beans, and cook for 3-4 mins until the potatoes are tender and the stock has reduced to a glaze. Drain the vegetables carefully into a serving bowl.

To make the dressing: Warm the oil in a small pan, add the spring onions and cook for about a min until just beginning to wilt.

Pour the warm dressing into the bowl and use your hand to coat the vegetables in oil. Break off pieces of goat’s cheese and dot them on the top of the salad, along with the mint leaves.

Top tips for making new potato and asparagus salad

If using frozen beans, cook them for just a couple of minutes. Skin the broad beans after they've been cooked; it's a bit tedious, but they do look brighter green and fresher.

If you've not cooked asparagus before you can use our handy how to cook asparagus guide to help you do it the right way to suit this dish.

