You’ll be hard pushed to find little helpers who aren’t a fan of Nutella, making this Nutella Swiss Roll the perfect treat for guests young and old. Chopped hazelnuts give a delicious crunch, while Ferrero Roche adds the perfect finishing touch.

Even if it’s your first time making a chocolate Swiss Roll, this cake couldn’t be easier to put together with just an hour’s prep time. You can easily cover up any mishaps with lots of delicious chocolate icing. Serve this up with lightly whipped cream for an indulgent dessert.

Ingredients 6 large eggs (separated)

150g caster sugar

50g cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

175g butter

175g icing sugar

150g dark chocolate

500g nutella

200g chopped hazelnuts

1 small box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates for decoration

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4/350°F. Line a swiss roll tin or shallow baking tin with baking paper.

Whisk the egg whites with a little of the of sugar until the mixture holds its peaks.

In a separate bowl whisk the egg yolks, vanilla and the rest of the sugar until fluffy and thick.

Sift the coco and tip into the egg yolk mixture and combine. Add a few small spoonfuls of the egg white mixture and mix in thoroughly to make your batter a little looser.

Gently fold in the remaining egg white making sure not to knock the air out of the mixture.

Spread evenly using a spatula onto the your prepared tin and bake for 20 minutes, until just cooked. Cooking the mixture till its dry will cause it to crack when you roll it.

Leave to cool slightly before laying it on another sheet of baking parchment and tipping out of the tin. Carefully peel off paper it was baked on. Cover and leave to cool.

While the sponge is cooling melt the dark chocolate gently in a microwave in 20 second bursts until smooth. Whisk the butter with the icing sugar until soft and slowly add the melted chocolate to make a smooth icing.

Uncover the sponge and spread thickly with the Nutella and chopped hazelnuts, saving a few for decoration. Using the baking paper gently roll the whole thing up to create a roulade shape.

Slice a small section off at an angle from one end and arrange beside the main log to look like a branch. Using a spatuala heated in some warm water, smooth over the chocolate icing. Create a log pattern by drawing wavy lines with a skewer into the surface.

To make Ferrero Rocher mushrooms simply stud the chocolates with lollipop sticks and push into the log. Sprinkle with the remaining hazelnuts.

Top tip for making this Nutella Swiss Roll...

You can make this log well in advance and freeze for up to two weeks before you need it. Simply allow to defrost at room temperature and decorate with chocolates when ready to serve.

