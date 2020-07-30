We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Soft cakey roll and a delicious creamy filling.

A homemade Swiss roll is so much nicer than shop bought and they are much easier to make than you might think. This chocolate Swiss roll has an unusual mint buttercream filling, which is full of flavour. The mint and chocolate work extremely well together.

This Swiss roll cake could be served as a delicious dessert recipe. Don’t forget to top with lashings of cream! This cake recipe takes 50 mins to make and bake and serves 4 people.

This chocolate Swiss roll recipe is perfect if you want to bake something a little different. It’s great for sharing with a cuppa or can be smothered in custard or served with ice cream for dessert.

Ingredients For the sponge:

3 large eggs

100g caster sugar plus a little extra for sprinkling

75g plain flour

25g cocoa powder

15ml hot water

For the filling:

75g butter or margarine, softened

175g icing sugar

A little milk

Method Preheat oven to 220⁰C/425⁰F/Fan 200⁰C/Gas Mark 7. Line a 33.6cm x 22.5cm Swiss roll tin.

Put the eggs and the 100g of sugar into a bowl and whisk until very light and creamy. The mixture should be stiff enough to retain the impression of the whisk for a few seconds. Sift together the flour and cocoa powder.

Gently fold half the flour into the whisked mixture using a metal spoon.

Fold in the remaining flour, making sure it has all been incorporated and there are no lumps. Stir in the hot water.

Pour the mixture into the prepared tin, smoothing it over evenly and gently. Bake in the oven for 7 – 9 minutes until well risen, golden brown and spongy.

Meanwhile, have ready a sheet of greaseproof or baking parchment and sprinkle on some caster sugar. To make the sponge pliable you can place the paper over a damp tea towel.

Turn out the cake quickly onto the paper and trim away the edges. Place a second sheet of paper on top of the sponge and roll it up loosely using the sugared paper underneath as a guide. Leave to cool completely on a cooling rack, covered in the paper.

To make the filling: Put the butter or margarine into a bowl, sift the icing sugar and add it gradually with a little milk creaming everything together well until very smooth. When the sponge is completely cold gently unroll it and remove the paper. Carefully spread the sponge with the cream filling, then reroll.

Top tip for making Chocolate Swiss roll Add chopped fresh mint to whipped double cream or half whipped cream and natural yoghurt for a less sweet alternative.

How do you roll a Swiss roll?

Rolling a Swiss roll is all about taking your time and being careful but firm with your cake. You’ll want to make sure the filling is spread as evening as possible so you don’t have too much oozing out of each side. Use the baking paper to careful roll the cake on its seams, tucking the sponge in on itself.

Can you make a Swiss roll without a Swiss roll tin?

When it comes to baking a Swiss roll you’re best to use a Swiss roll tin. Swiss roll tins are designed to make sure you bake a thin, rectangular sponge perfect for rolling into a Swiss roll.

What is the difference between a roulade and a Swiss roll?

A Swiss roll is a type of roulade however a Swiss roll is a cake based bake, whereas a roulade can be made with other pastries and can even be savoury. A Swiss roll is often the perfect option, sliced with a cuppa. A sweet roulade is traditionally served as a dessert with plenty of cream and fruit.