The ultimate tiramisu any time of the year but great for using up Christmas panettone.

Not only is this panettone tiramisu a really easy dessert to make, it’s also really delicious, too. Creamy, boozy and chocolatey. Oh and don’t forget about the coffee flavour!

Tiramisu is a classic Italian recipe. We’ve given it a twist by using panettone – perfect for using up your Christmas leftovers. If you can’t find panettone then you can use sponge fingers which is the traditional ingredient.

If you can’t find marsala then rum works well or you could even try a coffee liqueur. Trying to stay alcohol-free? Just use a further 4tbsp of coffee.

Want to mix it up a little? You could also make individual mini tiramisu. Instead of layering in one big dish, simply use individual pudding dishes and layer them up in the same way.

Ingredients 400g Panettone

325ml strong coffee

4tbsp marsala

600ml double cream

500g mascarpone

100g icing sugar

Chocolate, for dusting

You will need:

A large serving dish

Method Cut the panettones into 1inch slices – enough to fill two layers of your dish.

Mix the coffee and marsala together. Quickly dip the panettone slices into the coffee, turning to ensure both sides are coated. Place half on the bottom of the dish and leave the other half to one side.

Whisk the double cream, mascarpone and icing sugar together until you have a pillowy texture. Spoon half of this mixture over the panettone in the dish. Follow with the remaining panettone and then the final half of the cream mixture. Grate over the chocolate and chill for at least an hour.

Top tip for making Panettone Tiramisu Lots of supermarkets sell flavoured panettone, look out for chocolate ones for an extra indulgent dessert

