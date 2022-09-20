GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Pilchard fishcakes are quick and simple to prepare, using a very lovely but under appreciated type of fish.

They make the perfect light lunch - brilliant on summer weekends if you have guests over. Alternatively, they're a good starter - either as a single fishcake, or serve in miniature more like a canapé. Pilchards are great oily fish, packed with omega=3 fatty acids which are essential for brain health and happiness. You can buy them fresh or canned and they're so versatile. Eat them in salads or toss them into tomato pasta sauces. Or just crush them onto toast for a light lunch. Fishcakes are usually made from tuna, salmon or cod, but these make a lovely change.

Ingredients

450g potatoes, peeled and halved

400g can pilchards in tomato sauce

Zest and juice of one lemon

Half a bunch parsley, chopped

1 bunch chives, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 egg, beaten

60g panko breadcrumbs

oil, for frying

For the dipping sauce:

45g crème fraiche

45g mayo

3 tbsp tomato sauce from the pilchard can

Juice of half a lemon, plus extra lemon wedges, to serve

Method

Steam the potatoes for 20 mins or until cooked through, then when still warm, roughly mash the cooked potatoes with a fork in a large bowl. Drain the tinned pilchards, reserving 3tbsp of the tomato sauce for the dipping sauce, then mix the fish into the potato with lemon zest and juice, herbs, and onion and stir until well combined. Form the mixture into either large fishcakes or small croquettes. Dip in beaten egg then in breadcrumbs to coat. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the fishcakes for 3-4 mins on either side, until golden. To make the dipping sauce, combine crème fraiche, mayo and sauce from the pilchard can. Serve with the fishcakes while they’re hot, with lemon wedges on the side.

Top tip for making pilchard fishcakes

Add some spice to the fishcakes with a finely chopped green or red chilli.

