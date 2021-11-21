Satisfy your sweet tooth with a slice or two of this delicious plum crumble cake.
This juicy plum crumble cake is somewhere between a sponge cake and a crumble – aka two of our favourite things. It’s a cheap and easy bake that takes over an hour to make, giving you 12 tasty slices to tuck into. And we think you and your guests will love the deep and delicious plum flavours of the light sponge, that’s complimented by the crunchy crumble topping. Serve whilst still warm with a drizzle of cream or custard.
Ingredients
- For the topping:
- 115g margarine or butter
- 115g granulated sugar
- 140g flour (self-raising or plain)
- For the base:
- 150g sugar
- 2 eggs
- 150g margarine or butter
- 150g self-raising flour
- 2tsp milk
- Fruit:
- 500g plums, stoned and halved
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350ºF/Gas Mark 4 and grease and line a 20cm square cake tin with baking
parchment.
In a bowl, rub the butter and flour together with your fingers until it looks like coarse, sticky breadcrumbs. Then, stir the sugar in.
In a separate bowl, make the sponge base by creaming the margarine or butter and sugar together, then beating in the eggs.
Then, stir in the flour and add the milk – beat the mixture well.
Spread the sponge mixture into the cake tin. Place the plum halves on top of the base, on their sides or
cut side up, crowding them closely together. Finally scatter the crumble mixture over the plums.
Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Leave to cool in the tin before serving.
Top tips for making plum crumble cake:
Try adding a pinch of mixed spice, cinnamon or ginger to the crumble topping.
You might also like:
Apple crumble
Crumble recipe
Rhubarb crumble