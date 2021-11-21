We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a slice or two of this delicious plum crumble cake.

This juicy plum crumble cake is somewhere between a sponge cake and a crumble – aka two of our favourite things. It’s a cheap and easy bake that takes over an hour to make, giving you 12 tasty slices to tuck into. And we think you and your guests will love the deep and delicious plum flavours of the light sponge, that’s complimented by the crunchy crumble topping. Serve whilst still warm with a drizzle of cream or custard.

Ingredients For the topping:

115g margarine or butter

115g granulated sugar

140g flour (self-raising or plain)

For the base:

150g sugar

2 eggs

150g margarine or butter

150g self-raising flour

2tsp milk

Fruit:

500g plums, stoned and halved

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350ºF/Gas Mark 4 and grease and line a 20cm square cake tin with baking

parchment.

In a bowl, rub the butter and flour together with your fingers until it looks like coarse, sticky breadcrumbs. Then, stir the sugar in.

In a separate bowl, make the sponge base by creaming the margarine or butter and sugar together, then beating in the eggs.

Then, stir in the flour and add the milk – beat the mixture well.

Spread the sponge mixture into the cake tin. Place the plum halves on top of the base, on their sides or

cut side up, crowding them closely together. Finally scatter the crumble mixture over the plums.

Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Leave to cool in the tin before serving.

Top tips for making plum crumble cake:

Try adding a pinch of mixed spice, cinnamon or ginger to the crumble topping.

You might also like:

Apple crumble

Crumble recipe

Rhubarb crumble

Click to rate ( 282 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week