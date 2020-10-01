We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make this basic crumble topping in only two simple steps.

Crumble is a traditional British dessert made with stewed fruits and a golden crumble topping. This easy crumble topping takes only 10 minutes to prepare and uses only three store cupboard ingredients in total including plain flour, butter, and demerara sugar. This basic crumble mix will pair nicely with a variety of fruits like classic apple, rhubarb, and plum. This recipe will top a crumble made for four people but if you’re making a bigger crumble all you have to do is double the quantities. Leftover crumble mix that you don’t use this time around can be frozen.

Ingredients 150g plain flour

100g butter

85g demerara sugar

Method Cut the butter into cubes and place in a mixing bowl with the flour. Rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the sugar.

Sprinkle this crumble topping over 500g of prepared fruit such as sliced apples, plums or rhubarb, sweetened with a little sugar if liked. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 4 for about 35-40 mins until golden.

Top tips for making a crumble topping

What can I add to this crumble topping?

To give some extra texture to your crumble topping, you can add a tablespoon or two of porridge oats. Or, add some chopped almonds or hazelnuts to your topping too.

If you’re making an apple crumble, add a pinch of cinnamon to the crumble mix as apple and cinnamon pair well together to make a warming sweet and spicy flavour.

You can also use this crumble topping in other recipes too. Try scattering your crumble topping over your porridge in the morning for an extra burst of sweetness, or use it to cover a fruit pie to give another level of texture

Can I make crumble topping ahead of time?

If you want to make this crumble topping ahead of time you can. Just follow step one and then store the crumble topping in an airtight bag or container for 1 day in the fridge or you can freeze for up to 3 months.

We’d recommend defrosting the crumble topping in the fridge before adding it to your prepared fruit for baking. However, if you’ve frozen the crumble as a whole dessert you can cook directly from frozen you’ll just need to add another 10 minutes onto the cooking time and check its piping hot before serving.

Click to rate ( 4894 ratings) Sending your rating