We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A warming bowl of rich, tasty broth packed with rice, Quorn and vegetables – the perfect lunchtime pick-me-up.

This speedy and tasty Quorn rice bowl takes only 20 minutes to put together so it’s perfect for an easy to make lunch option. A steaming bowl of fragrance rice broth is so much more satisfying than a sandwich. At only 161 calories and 2g of fat per portion, it’s also a brilliant choice if you’re being healthy too – in fact it’s one of our best low calorie lunch ideas. And to make it as easy as possible, we’ve used frozen ingredients wherever possible. That means you can have everything on hand for whenever hunger strikes – no need to pop to the shops.

Ingredients 350ml (12fl oz) chicken or vegetable stock

2 tbsp Thai fish sauce or soy sauce

1 tbsp mirin (rice wine)

2 tsp freshly grated, or frozen prepared, ginger

1 tsp brown sugar

2 frozen fillets of Quorn, cut into thin strips (taken from a 312g pack of 6 frozen fillets)

100g (3½oz) frozen green beans, cut into short strips

2-3 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

180g sachet frozen, pre-cooked basmati rice (taken from 720g pack of 4 sachets)

About 60g (2oz) frozen leaf spinach (4 chunks)

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Juice of 1 lime

Method Heat the stock in a pan with the fish or soy sauce, mirin, ginger, and sugar. Bring to the boil for a few minutes. Add the Quorn strips and beans. Bring back to simmer for 4 mins.

Add the spring onions, rice and spinach and cook for another couple of mins. Stir in the coriander and enough lime juice to taste.

Top tip for this Quorn rice bowl

Mirin is rice wine and it's one of the key ingredients for giving Japanese food it's characteristic 'umami' flavour. The flavour is rich and savoury with a tang and sweetness. Mirin is available in a lot of supermarkets and grocery stores these days, so it shouldn't be too hard to find, and it's worth searching out for this recipe. At a pinch, you could substitute masala wine or dry sherry instead.

You might also like…

Low calorie meals

Healthy vegetarian recipes

Quorn recipes

Click to rate ( 195 ratings) Sending your rating