All of these low calorie lunches are under 200 calories…
    • From steak salad to prawn cocktail, from Tarka dhal to chicken miso soup, we’ve got plenty of lunches under 200 calories to choose from.

    Looking for lunch under 200 calories? These low calorie lunch ideas can be included in your 5:2 diet meal plans.

    Our collection of 200 calories lunches cater to a variety of different dietary requirements including a vegetarian, dairy-free, and vegan diet.

    The video above is one of our favourite recipes in this collection; savoury spinach pancakes with avocado and cheese. These delicious, vibrant green pancakes are topped with grated Parmesan cheese, fresh chives, and creamy avocado. Each pancake is just 186 calories, which makes them a light and healthy option.

    If you’re looking for something a little more filling then we’d recommend viewing our low calorie meals under 500 calories for more inspiration.

    See all of our low calorie lunch ideas below…

    Lunch under 200 calories: Low calorie lunch ideas

    Quorn lunch bowl
    Quorn lunch bowl

    161 calories/2g fat per portion

    Quorn is much lower in fat and in calories than meat which makes it the perfect healthy option for lunch. Mixed with tender beans and soft spinach leaves, this soup recipe is only 161 calories per serving and takes just 20 mins to rustle up too!

    Get the recipe: Quorn lunch bowl

    Crushed new potatoes and shoots

    170 calories/9.0g fat per portion

    You don't have to ditch all carbs when it comes to dieting and this recipe is the perfect example. Serve chunks of crushed new potatoes along with gooey, protein-packed quail eggs and plenty of greens will keep you full until dinner time.

    Get the recipe: Crushed new potatoes and shoots

    Steak, chicory and orange salad

    179 calories/8.0g fat per portion

    Not all salads are plain and boring! This salad recipe combines tender steak slices with a tangy orange and Dijon mustard dressing - handfuls of fresh rocket and red onion add to the flavour too. This recipe is also carb-free with no bread, pasta or rice to serve reducing the calorie down significantly.

    Get the recipe: Steak, chicory and orange salad

    Spring vegetable soup

    163 calories/1.5g fat per portion

    Soup is a great choice if you're trying to be healthy at lunch. You can make it in advance and store it in the fridge and just re-heat when needed. This spring vegetable soup is loaded with delicious fresh veggies such as leeks, carrot and pak choi. A fresh, homemade stock makes all the difference in this recipe.

    Get the recipe: Spring veg soup

    Chicken pittas

    162 calories/4.0g fat per portion

    What makes these chicken pittas so low in calories? Well, the low-fat natural yogurt, wholemeal pittas and skinless chicken should do the trick! With only 162 calories per serving, they're a perfect lunch-box filler and packed with crisp lettuce leaves and juicy cherry tomatoes - which will count towards your 5-a-day.

    Get the recipe: Chicken pittas

    Continental crushed potato salad

    200 calories/ 15g fat per portion

    Gherkins, capers and mustard will transform your potato salad into a continental treat that is full of flavour. Make a big batch and save some to have as a side for your main meals. 
    Leek and potato soup

    134 calories/ 7g fat per portion

    Soup is a classic lunchtime option and it doesn't need to be a broth to come under the 200 calorie mark. This thick creamy soup can be made in bulk and frozen in portions to save time during the week. 
    Get the recipe: Leek and potato soup
    Creamed corn salad

    152 calories/10g fat per portion

    This creamed corn salad is super quick and easy to make and tastes just as good as it looks. Made with sweetcorn, cream and shallots, this warming salad is perfect if you're a fan of sweetcorn. Counting towards your 5-a-day, serve this salad with fresh leaves and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds before serving.

    Get the recipe: Creamed corn salad

    Fruity prawn cocktail

    130 calories/ 1g fat per portion

    Adding apples and grapes to a classic prawn cocktail will give your lunchtime a surprisingly fruity twist. The traditional mayo sauce is replaced with a fat-free fromage frais dressing to lighten the calorie count. 
    Get the recipe: Fruity prawn cocktail
    Warm rainbow cabbage salad

    129 calories/ 10g fat per portion

    This side salad is actually filling enough to have for a light lunch thanks to the additions of protein-rich pumpkin seeds. Mustard and fennel ensure the cabbage is bursting with flavour.

    Tarka dhal

    137 calories/11.0g fat per portion

    This dish is a creamy, Indian classic which is usually served as a side dish but is more than tasty enough to be a lunch on its own. Combine with freshly prepared carrot, celery or cucumber sticks to dip in. This recipe uses only a handful of ingredients so it's no wonder it's so low in calories.

    Get the recipe: Tarka Dhal

    Mixed bean salad with mustard dressing

    180 calories/8.5g fat per portion

    Beans are a great source of fibre and protein and will fill you up quite quickly, meaning you'll eat less and snack less too - which is ideal if you're calorie counting! This salad is not only bursting with different types of beans such as cannellini, borlotti and green, it's also full of flavour thanks to the tangy mustard dressing.

    Get the recipe: Mixed bean salad with mustard dressing

    Spanish tortilla with artichokes

    107 calories/6.0g fat per portion

    Egg is a great source of protein and protein is ideal if you're trying to be healthy - it will keep you fuller for longer meaning you'll snack less between meals. This delicious recipe uses 6 eggs in total along with plenty of tender artichokes and is finished with a sprinkle of parsley for a flavoursome finish.

    Get the recipe: Spanish tortilla with artichokes

    Chicken miso soup

    132 calories/1.0g fat per portion

    This recipe only uses 7 ingredients and takes just 10 mins to cook! At 132 calories per serving, miso soup is a great choice if you're watching your figure as it's made from mostly water. Shiitake mushrooms and tangy ginger add a great flavour to this Japanese classic along with miso paste - which you can pick up in most supermarkets. 

    Get the recipe: Chicken miso soup

    Prawn salad with pickled cucumber

    100 calories/4.0g fat per portion

    When it comes to salad dressing - homemade is the best and this recipe is proof! The tangy prawn salad dressing is made from scratch with a handful of ingredients and is much healthier than shop bought.

    Get the recipe: Prawn salad with pickled cucumber

    Masala omelette

    118 cals/7g fat per portion

    This delicious Masala Omelette recipe is a spicy twist on a classic. It's a great speedy dinner but it also works for breakfast or lunch.

    Get the recipe: Masala omelette

    Spanish style prawns

    171 cals/7g fat per portion

    This delicious Spanish-style prawns recipe has a wonderful a spicy kick. It's a great speedy dinner but it also works for starter to impress your guests at your next dinner party.

    Get the recipe: Spanish-style prawns

    Bean and pepper salad

    123 calories/ 9g fat per portion

    Get a good healthy dose of your 5-a-day by making this veg-packed bean and pepper salad for lunch. The simple balsamic and oil dressing is given a flavoursome kick by the addition of tangy ginger – delicious!

    Get the recipe: Bean and pepper salad

    Sweet potato pasta

    Chunks of sweet potato may not be the most obvious thing to add to your pasta but this healthy recipe is just delicious!

    Get the recipe: Sweet potato pasta

    butternut squash and spinach tortilla

    This chunky tortilla is a meal in itself. Squeezing its way onto the list at 199 calories per portion. A peppery rocket salad would make a lovely accompaniment would increase your 5-a-day count!

    Get the recipe: Butternut squash and spinach tortilla

    Chinese vegetable chow mein

    This veggie version of a classic Chinese dish is packed with flavour for the perfect lunch time treat. Feel free to add in any of your favourite additional veggies to help aid your 5-a-day count and get so many nutrients and vitamins in one serving!

    Get the recipe: Chinese vegetable chow mein

    Chorizo and bean salad

    A quick and easy chorizo and bean salad to make when you’re in a hurry, but still want to eat healthily. This salad boasts Mediterranean flavours like chorizo, sweet peppers and sun-blush tomatoes. Add a dash of white wine as a treat and your very low-calorie dish is complete!

    Get the recipe: Chorizo and bean salad

    Garlic, ginger and chilli prawns

    196 calories/7g fat per portion

    This garlic, ginger and chilli prawn dish is packed full of Asian flavours and is under 200 calories. It takes just three simple steps to make this low calorie family meal.

    Get the recipe: Garlic, ginger and chilli prawns

