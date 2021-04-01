From steak salad to prawn cocktail, from Tarka dhal to chicken miso soup, we’ve got plenty of lunches under 200 calories to choose from.
Looking for lunch under 200 calories? These low calorie lunch ideas can be included in your 5:2 diet meal plans.
Our collection of 200 calories lunches cater to a variety of different dietary requirements including a vegetarian, dairy-free, and vegan diet.
The video above is one of our favourite recipes in this collection; savoury spinach pancakes with avocado and cheese. These delicious, vibrant green pancakes are topped with grated Parmesan cheese, fresh chives, and creamy avocado. Each pancake is just 186 calories, which makes them a light and healthy option.
If you’re looking for something a little more filling then we’d recommend viewing our low calorie meals under 500 calories for more inspiration.
See all of our low calorie lunch ideas below…
Lunch under 200 calories: Low calorie lunch ideas
Quorn lunch bowl
161 calories/2g fat per portion
Quorn is much lower in fat and in calories than meat which makes it the perfect healthy option for lunch. Mixed with tender beans and soft spinach leaves, this soup recipe is only 161 calories per serving and takes just 20 mins to rustle up too!
Get the recipe: Quorn lunch bowl
Crushed new potatoes and shoots
170 calories/9.0g fat per portion
You don't have to ditch all carbs when it comes to dieting and this recipe is the perfect example. Serve chunks of crushed new potatoes along with gooey, protein-packed quail eggs and plenty of greens will keep you full until dinner time.
Get the recipe: Crushed new potatoes and shoots
Steak, chicory and orange salad
179 calories/8.0g fat per portion
Not all salads are plain and boring! This salad recipe combines tender steak slices with a tangy orange and Dijon mustard dressing - handfuls of fresh rocket and red onion add to the flavour too. This recipe is also carb-free with no bread, pasta or rice to serve reducing the calorie down significantly.
Get the recipe: Steak, chicory and orange salad
Spring vegetable soup
163 calories/1.5g fat per portion
Soup is a great choice if you're trying to be healthy at lunch. You can make it in advance and store it in the fridge and just re-heat when needed. This spring vegetable soup is loaded with delicious fresh veggies such as leeks, carrot and pak choi. A fresh, homemade stock makes all the difference in this recipe.
Get the recipe: Spring veg soup
Chicken pittas
162 calories/4.0g fat per portion
What makes these chicken pittas so low in calories? Well, the low-fat natural yogurt, wholemeal pittas and skinless chicken should do the trick! With only 162 calories per serving, they're a perfect lunch-box filler and packed with crisp lettuce leaves and juicy cherry tomatoes - which will count towards your 5-a-day.
Get the recipe: Chicken pittas
Continental crushed potato salad
200 calories/ 15g fat per portion
Leek and potato soup
134 calories/ 7g fat per portion
Creamed corn salad
152 calories/10g fat per portion
This creamed corn salad is super quick and easy to make and tastes just as good as it looks. Made with sweetcorn, cream and shallots, this warming salad is perfect if you're a fan of sweetcorn. Counting towards your 5-a-day, serve this salad with fresh leaves and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds before serving.
Get the recipe: Creamed corn salad
Fruity prawn cocktail
130 calories/ 1g fat per portion
Warm rainbow cabbage salad
129 calories/ 10g fat per portion
Tarka dhal
137 calories/11.0g fat per portion
This dish is a creamy, Indian classic which is usually served as a side dish but is more than tasty enough to be a lunch on its own. Combine with freshly prepared carrot, celery or cucumber sticks to dip in. This recipe uses only a handful of ingredients so it's no wonder it's so low in calories.
Get the recipe: Tarka Dhal
Mixed bean salad with mustard dressing
180 calories/8.5g fat per portion
Beans are a great source of fibre and protein and will fill you up quite quickly, meaning you'll eat less and snack less too - which is ideal if you're calorie counting! This salad is not only bursting with different types of beans such as cannellini, borlotti and green, it's also full of flavour thanks to the tangy mustard dressing.
Get the recipe: Mixed bean salad with mustard dressing
Spanish tortilla with artichokes
107 calories/6.0g fat per portion
Egg is a great source of protein and protein is ideal if you're trying to be healthy - it will keep you fuller for longer meaning you'll snack less between meals. This delicious recipe uses 6 eggs in total along with plenty of tender artichokes and is finished with a sprinkle of parsley for a flavoursome finish.
Get the recipe: Spanish tortilla with artichokes
Chicken miso soup
132 calories/1.0g fat per portion
This recipe only uses 7 ingredients and takes just 10 mins to cook! At 132 calories per serving, miso soup is a great choice if you're watching your figure as it's made from mostly water. Shiitake mushrooms and tangy ginger add a great flavour to this Japanese classic along with miso paste - which you can pick up in most supermarkets.
Get the recipe: Chicken miso soup
Prawn salad with pickled cucumber
100 calories/4.0g fat per portion
When it comes to salad dressing - homemade is the best and this recipe is proof! The tangy prawn salad dressing is made from scratch with a handful of ingredients and is much healthier than shop bought.
Get the recipe: Prawn salad with pickled cucumber
Masala omelette
118 cals/7g fat per portion
This delicious Masala Omelette recipe is a spicy twist on a classic. It's a great speedy dinner but it also works for breakfast or lunch.
Get the recipe: Masala omelette
Spanish style prawns
171 cals/7g fat per portion
This delicious Spanish-style prawns recipe has a wonderful a spicy kick. It's a great speedy dinner but it also works for starter to impress your guests at your next dinner party.
Get the recipe: Spanish-style prawns
Bean and pepper salad
123 calories/ 9g fat per portion
Get a good healthy dose of your 5-a-day by making this veg-packed bean and pepper salad for lunch. The simple balsamic and oil dressing is given a flavoursome kick by the addition of tangy ginger – delicious!
Get the recipe: Bean and pepper salad
Sweet potato pasta
Chunks of sweet potato may not be the most obvious thing to add to your pasta but this healthy recipe is just delicious!
Get the recipe: Sweet potato pasta
butternut squash and spinach tortilla
This chunky tortilla is a meal in itself. Squeezing its way onto the list at 199 calories per portion. A peppery rocket salad would make a lovely accompaniment would increase your 5-a-day count!
Get the recipe: Butternut squash and spinach tortilla
Chinese vegetable chow mein
This veggie version of a classic Chinese dish is packed with flavour for the perfect lunch time treat. Feel free to add in any of your favourite additional veggies to help aid your 5-a-day count and get so many nutrients and vitamins in one serving!
Get the recipe: Chinese vegetable chow mein
Chorizo and bean salad
A quick and easy chorizo and bean salad to make when you’re in a hurry, but still want to eat healthily. This salad boasts Mediterranean flavours like chorizo, sweet peppers and sun-blush tomatoes. Add a dash of white wine as a treat and your very low-calorie dish is complete!
Get the recipe: Chorizo and bean salad
Garlic, ginger and chilli prawns
196 calories/7g fat per portion
This garlic, ginger and chilli prawn dish is packed full of Asian flavours and is under 200 calories. It takes just three simple steps to make this low calorie family meal.
Get the recipe: Garlic, ginger and chilli prawns
