Our raspberry polenta cake is gluten-free and under 250 calories per portion.

Serve our easy raspberry polenta cake while still warm with a scoop of ice cream for an easy gluten-free dessert or with some Greek yogurt and more fresh berries if you like cake for breakfast. Using a mix of ground almonds and polenta keeps the cake moist and naturally gluten-free so there’s no need to buy a special flour.

Ingredients 125g caster sugar

3 eggs, separated

175ml olive oil

1 orange, juice and zest

60g ground almond

225g fine polenta or cornmeal

1 1/2tps gluten-free baking powder

150g raspberries

1 peach cut into pieces

15g flaked almonds

Juice of one lemon

1tbsp honey

You will need

20cm cake tin, base lined and greased

Method Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Whisk the sugar and egg yolks until thick and pale. Slowly incorporate the oil and orange juice while whisking.

Mix the polenta, ground almonds, baking powder and zest into the egg yolk mixture. Whisk the egg whites until stiff and fold in a third at a time until well combined. Put the mixture into the tin. Top with the fruits and flaked almonds.

Bake for 50 mins until a cocktail stick inserted comes out clean on top. Cool in the tin for 5 mins, then transfer to a cooling rack. Meanwhile warm the honey and lemon juice and mix to dissolve the honey and set aside to cool. While the cake is still warm drizzle or brush over.

Top tips for making raspberry polenta cake

Instead of a fresh peach, you could use peach slices from a tin or tub. Drain off the juice and pat dry. You could also use frozen raspberries, simply defrost and discard the liquid. They won't look as nice but will taste the same and are a good alternative if baking this cake when the fruit are not in season.

