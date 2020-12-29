We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This rich red wine gravy with porcini mushroom is full of flavour and perfect for sharing.

Every Christmas turkey deserves an extra special sauce and our red wine gravy with porcini mushroom fits the bill. Porcini are the king of the mushroom world when it comes to that umami, woodland taste and are a great pairing for flavoursome turkey meat.

Try making this gravy to pour over your leftover turkey pie and you’ll be back to thank us! Using dried porcini mushrooms bring a touch of affordable luxury to your gravy and they are very easy to use.

Make the gravy 10 mins before the end of the turkey resting time, so the turkey has time to produce that rich stock. You can use a different stock if you wish, but the best turkey gravy comes from a turkey!

Ingredients 5g dried porcini mushrooms

2tbsp unsalted butter

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

3tbsp cornflour

300ml turkey juices/stock

100ml red wine

Method Put the dried mushrooms in a large jug, then add 600ml (1pt) of boiling water. Allow to stand for 10 mins. With a slotted spoon, remove the mushrooms and chop finely, then add them back to the jug.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan, then stir in the garlic and cook for 1 min. Mix in the cornflour and cook, stirring, for 1 min. Stir in the turkey juices into the pan and then add the red wine. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 2 mins.

Mix in the mushroom stock and season. Simmer for 5-8 mins, until thick. Serve. RECIPE AND FOOD STYLING: LIZ O’KEEFE

Top tip for making Red wine gravy with porcini mushroom If you can’t find dried porcini mushrooms, the same amount of dried mixed mushrooms will create a similar taste

