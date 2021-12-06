We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This pie uses up leftover roast turkey or chicken and is ready to bake in only 15 minutes.

This simple leftover turkey pie makes a worthy meal out of the discarded cuts from your Christmas bird or any Sunday roast chicken. You might find with turkey that the best of the white meat is been eaten on the big day, or sandwiches the day after. But that doesn’t matter here. This this pie tastes even better when you use the flavourful brown cuts from around the legs and wings. It’s an adaptable recipe, too. Because this is a leftover pie, so feel free to use up any cooked vegetables you have to hand. Add them along with the frozen peas. If you have any cooked stuffing in the fridge, form into balls and drop them into the sauce at stage 2. And swap the puff pastry for shortcrust if you prefer.

Ingredients 25g plain flour

25g butter plus a knob

1/2 pint vegetable stock

3 tbsp frozen peas

100g mushrooms, sliced

325g cooked turkey, in bite-sized chunks

375g puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

Method Put the flour, butter and stock in a pan. Heat gently, stirring, until the, until the mixture thickens.

In another saucepan, melt the knob of butter. Sauté the mushrooms for 10 minutes. Add to the sauce and stir in the turkey.

Add the frozen peas, stir well and place into a pie dish.

Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured work surface and lay over your mixture.

Brush the top of the pastry with the beaten egg and place in a hot oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas mark 6 for 40 minutes.

