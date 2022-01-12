We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A weeknight roast haddock dinner that’s ready to eat in 45 minutes.

Haddock is a great fish for roasting. The fillets are large and meaty, and the mild flavour is perfect with the earthy potatoes and piquant plum tomatoes. Apart from par-boiling the potatoes, everything here is cooked in one roasting tray so it’s really easy to make. It’s a great family dinner. If you need more portions it’s easy to squeeze a couple extra into the tray. Plus it’s healthy too – low in fat and under 400 calories for a complete meal. Keep a close eye on the timings once you have added the fish to the roast as you can overcook haddock, making it a little tough.

Ingredients 500g new potatoes, halved or thickly sliced

3tbsp olive oil

2tsp cumin seeds

4 x 150g haddock fillets

8 medium/large ripe tomatoes, quartered

A few fresh dill fronds

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1tbsp balsamic vinegar and 2tbsp olive oil, mixed, to serve

Method Add the potatoes to a pan of boiling salted water and cook for 10 mins. Drain.

Set the oven to 220°C/430°F/Gas Mark 7. Put a roasting tin in the oven to heat up.

Add 2 tbsp oil, the par-boiled potatoes and the cumin seeds. Roast for 10 mins.

Brush the fish with the rest of the oil. Stir the tomatoes and dill into the potatoes. Put the fish on top and roast for 8-10 mins until cooked through. Season well and serve with the vinegar-oil mix.

Top tips for making roast haddock

Try to get sustainably caught haddock - look out for the Marine Conservation Society's logo on packets, or check out their Good Fish Guide for more info. Alternatively use European hake, which is currently on their 'Best Choice' list.

Add some whole garlic cloves, still in their skins, at the same time as the potatoes if you like them. You can pop the softened cloves out of their skins to eat them when they are roasted.

