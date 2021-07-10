We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

To make our roast squash, burrata, and green bean salad recipe you need eight ingredients.

This roast squash, burrata, and green bean salad is ready to eat in an hour and can be served warm or cold. If you would like to serve the dish for vegans too, put the burrata on a separate dish or bowl. Be careful not to overcook your green beans. Blanching them ensures they retain a good amount of bite and look vibrant too.

Ingredients 1 squash, de-seeded and cut into large chunks

4tbsp olive oil

Zest 1 lemon

1 chilli, sliced (seeds removed if you don't like heat)

225g green beans

30g hazelnuts

125g burrata

4 garlic cloves, bashed and skin left on

Method Preheat oven to 200C/Gas 6. Put the squash and bashed garlic cloves in a large roasting tin and toss in the olive oil. Roast in the oven for 20mins. Remove from the oven and sprinkle over lemon zest. Gently toss then place back in the oven for 15-20mins until the squash has softened and charred a little.

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil. Carefully tip in the green beans and simmer for 3 mins or until just cooked through. Drain and place in ice cold water to keep them from continuing to cook.

5 mins before the squash is cooked, remove from the oven, add in the green beans and scatter over the chopped hazelnuts. Combine and place back in the oven for the final 5 mins. Remove from the oven, place in your serving dish, and pop the burrata pride of place on top.

Top tips for making roast squash, burrata, and green bean salad

If you have any leftovers, finely chop them and mix them through rice or pasta salad with plenty of olive oil. You can swap the burrata for mozzarella but it's less creamy.

