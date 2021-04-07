We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Red romano peppers, aubergine, courgette, red onion, and plum tomatoes make up this roasted ratatouille. All are stewed in a rich, garlic and tomato-infused sauce.

You can make this delicious, flavour-packed roasted ratatouille in just three easy steps. Simply roast the vegetables in the oven and then simmer gently on the hob with chopped tomatoes and garlic. Season with salt, ground pepper, and dried oregano to bring all of the flavours to life.

Ingredients 2 red romano or bell peppers, halved, deseeded and cut into big chunks

1 aubergine, sliced thickly and then the slices halved

2 courgettes, trimmed, halved and cut into short chunks

2 red onions, peeled and cut into 6 wedges

4 large plum or round tomatoes, halved

1 tbsp dried oregano

Salt and ground black pepper

5 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

400g can chopped tomatoes

Method Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Put all the prepared vegetables in a large roasting tray or tin, in a single layer if possible. Sprinkle with the oregano and seasoning and drizzle with 4 tbsp of the oil. Mix everything well with your hand. Roast for 45-50 mins until soft and beginning to brown. Stir a couple of times while cooking.

When the veg are nearly cooked, heat a large frying pan and add the rest of the oil and the garlic and cook until the garlic begins to brown.

Pour in the canned tomatoes, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 mins. Stir in the veg.

Top tips for making roasted ratatouille

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days – reheat thoroughly before serving. Serve warm, or cold, with bread or simply in smaller portions as a side. Ratatouille is a very versatile dish, which can be paired with plenty including fish such as cod or salmon fillets as well as meat too.

