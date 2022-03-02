We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Oven-roasted aubergine, courgettes and peppers in a silky tomato sauce make a simply great pasta sauce.

This fantastically healthy roasted ratatouille pasta is essentially a ratatouille until the last minute when you toss the pasta through and scatter some cheese on the top. Don’t be put off by the long cooking time. Once you have prepped the vegetables and they are in the oven, there’s very little to do. Set the pasta water to boil around the time you do the first check on the vegetables. That way it will be ready to cook the spaghetti as the ratatouille finishes cooking. With all those fresh veggies, this dish counts as three of your five a day. It’s a great healthy family meal for four, and one of our favourite healthy pasta recipes.

Ingredients 2 tbsp light olive oil

1 aubergine, cut into chunks

2 courgettes, sliced

2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into chunks

1 red onion, peeled and cut into thin wedges

250g carton baby plum tomatoes, halved

300g (10oz) garganelli or penne pasta

Fresh basil leaves

100-150g (3½-5oz) soft goat's cheese, crumbled

Method Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6.

Pour olive oil into a roasting tin. Add the aubergine, courgettes, peppers and onion, and turn them to coat them lightly in the oil. Place tin towards the top of oven, and roast the vegetables for 20 mins, then turn them over and roast them for a further 10-15 mins, or until they are starting to look golden.

Remove tin from oven and add tomatoes, and then return to the oven for a further 10-15 mins, or until tomatoes have begun to soften.

Meanwhile, bring a large pan of water to the boil and add the pasta. Cook it for 10-12 mins, or as directed on the packet, until it’s just cooked.

Drain the pasta well and add it to the roasting tin with the vegetables, add the basil and mix well. Scatter over the crumbled goat’s cheese and serve immediately. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tip for making roasted ratatouille pasta

Instead of goat's cheese, try using crumbled feta or slices of grilled halloumi instead.

