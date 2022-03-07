We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A delicious and velvety winter warmer soup, packed with a healthy portion of vegetables.

Rosemary Conley’s butternut squash soup recipe is simple and delicious. One large squash should be enough for four portions so it’s great value. Plus, even though tastes creamy and thick, and it’s only 129 calories per serving, making it a really healthy option if you’re trying to watch your figure. You’ll need a little under an hour to make it, but you can prepare it in advance and simply reheat when you’re ready to eat. The lemon thyme really lifts the flavour, but if you can find any use fresh or dried thyme and a little lemon zest.

Ingredients 900g (2lb) fresh butternut squash

3 celery sticks, sliced

2 medium onions, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2tsp chopped fresh lemon thyme

1lt (2pts) vegetable stock

2 bay leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2tbsp virtually fat-free fromage frais

Chives to garnish

Method Cut the squash in half lengthways, using a large chopping knife. Remove the seeds and peel away the thick skin, using a small knife. Chop into small pieces. Place in a large saucepan with the celery, onions and garlic and dry-fry over a low heat for 2-3 mins.

Add the thyme, stock and bay and simmer gently until the vegetables are soft. Remove the bay and liquidise until smooth.

Return the soup to the pan, adjust the consistency with a little extra stock if required and season with salt and black pepper.

Just before serving, remove from the heat and stir in the fromage frais. Divide into serving bowls. Serve the butternut squash soup with an extra swirl of fromage frais and a pinch of finely chopped chives.

Top tip for making butternut squash soup

If you prefer a chunkier soup, liquidise only half of it and mix it back in with the unliquidised half before serving.

