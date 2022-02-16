We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A healthy take on a classic dish that all the family will love.

A chicken Kiev with chips is such great comfort food – succulent chicken wrapped in crispy crumb with an oozy, herby sauce hidden in the centre. Too often though, shop bought versions (and even some homemade ones) are packed out with calories. This recipe means you can still treat yourself – and the whole family – without threatening your waistline. It’s one of our favourite healthy chicken recipes. Chicken Kievs became an instant classic in the UK when they became the very first chilled ready meal sold in Marks & Spencer in 1979. They fell out of favour in the late 1980s but recently they’re having a bit of a retro renaissance. But this version is so quick and easy, there’s no need to go for the pre-packager variety. It’s ready in just 40 minutes flat.

Ingredients 4 skinless chicken breasts

20g low-fat spread

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbsp finely chopped chives

1 egg, beaten

4 tbsp granary breadcrumbs

Salt and black pepper

For the chips

200g potatoes, cut into fine chips

1 vegetable stock cube

Low-cal spray oil

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Place each chicken breast on a chopping board and slice through the centre to make a pocket.

Mix together the low-fat spread, garlic and chives and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the mixture into the pocket of each chicken breast.

Dip the chicken in the beaten egg, and then in the breadcrumbs and place on a non-stick baking tray. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until cooked through.

Cook the potatoes in boiling water with the stock cube for 2-3 minutes. Drain and place on a baking tray.

Spray lightly with oil and bake in the oven for 20 minutes (you can cook them with the chicken).

Serve the chicken and chips hot with vegetables.

Top tip for making chicken Kiev and chips

There's no need to peel the chips - we think they taste even better with their skins left on, and it ups the fibre-content. This chip recipe is really useful as a slim side dish to serve with all sorts of recipes.

