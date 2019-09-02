We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rosemary Conley’s Quorn lasagne recipe is delicious. By using Quorn mince instead of beef or lamb mince you are not only turning this recipe into a tasty vegetarian meal, but you are also reducing the amount of fat that is in the dish. The hearty meal, which can usually rake up hundreds of calories in a portion, contains only has 323 calories per portion so is great for anyone trying to watch they are eating or for anyone who is following a diet.. This recipe for Rosemary Conley Quorn lasagne is made to serve up to six people so is an easy way to feed the whole family for an evening meal – and you could probably even stretch it to two nights in a row depending on how big your family is. It will take around 2hrs to prepare and cook so isn’t the quickest meal in the recipe book, but when it’s done it definitely is worth the effort. You could even make it in advance so that all you have to do is heat it up to serve. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving – make sure its piping hot.

Ingredients 2 large red onions, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 x 300g pack frozen Quorn mince

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

1 x 500g pack tomato passata

2tsp chopped fresh thyme

1tsp vegetable stock powder

250g no pre-cook lasagne verde sheets

For the topping:

600ml semi-skimmed milk

2tsp English mustard powder

1tbsp cornflour

30g low-fat vegetarian hard cheese, grated

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method To make your lasagne preheat the oven to 180ºC (350ºF, gas mark 4).

Heat a large non-stick pan, and dry-fry the onions and garlic until soft. Add the Quorn mince, and cook until brown.

Add the remaining ingredients and simmer gently for 20 mins to allow the flavours to combine while you make the topping.

Heat the milk and mustard powder in a saucepan. Dilute the cornflour with a little cold milk and whisk into the milk and mustard. Season with salt and black pepper.

Spoon a thin layer of the sauce into an ovenproof dish. Cover with a layer of lasagne sheets (don’t overlap them, as they will expand during cooking). Continue layering the Quorn sauce and lasagne sheets.

Cover the top of the lasagne with the remaining sauce and sprinkle with the grated cheese.

Bake the lasagne in the oven for 35-40 mins until brown.

