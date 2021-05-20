We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For these S’mores cupcakes, top each rich chocolate sponge with a thick marshmallow frosting and finish with a Lotus Caramelised biscuit dipped in dark chocolate.

These S’mores cupcakes have a biscuit base made from just three ingredients; butter, chocolate chips, and biscuit. The marshmallow-like topper is simple to make using egg whites and sugar. The combination of biscuit, chocolate sponge, and marshmallow work wonderfully together to make some very indulgent cupcakes.

Ingredients For the sponge:

50g self-raising flour

50g plain flour

175g caster sugar

90g good quality cocoa powder

¼ tsp salt

125ml buttermilk

125ml warm water

½ tsp vanilla extract

1½ tps vegetable oil

1 egg

1tsp baking powder

For the biscuit base:

200g Lotus Caramelised biscuits (or Digestives)

70g butter

30g chocolate chips

For the marshmallow topping:

200g caster sugar

3tbsps water

2 large egg whites

Pinch cream of tartar

Pinch salt

For the biscuit topper:

50g dark chocolate

5 Lotus Caramalised biscuits (or Digestives)

White sprinkles

Method For the sponge and biscuit base : Preheat the oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3. Place your paper cases in the deep muffin pan.

Starting with the base, crush the biscuits by placing them into a large food bag and rolling over the bag with a rolling pin.

Melt the butter in the microwave on high for 30 seconds and mix into the biscuit crumb. Add a spoon of crumb to the base of each paper case and push down with the bottom of a small glass. Add the chocolate chips to the top of the biscuit and bake in your preheated oven for 5 mins.

To make the cakes, sieve the dry ingredients into a large bowl, then add all other ingredients and beat until smooth. Remove the biscuit bases from the oven and divide the mixture between the 10 cases and bake for 25 mins then remove and cool. Leave the cake in the tins for 10 mins before popping on a wire rack.

For the marshmallow topping : In a small pan heat the sugar and water, stirring constantly until the sugar has dissolved. Using a stand mixer if you have one, add the egg whites, salt and cream of tartar to the bowl and whisk until you have soft peaks.

Keeping on a medium speed and dribble in the hot sugar syrup and beat for about 5 mins until you have stiff peaks of marshmallow.

Add to a piping bag and pipe onto the cakes immediately. Toast lightly with a baking blow torch or by popping under the grill for a couple of mins.

For the biscuit toppers: Melt 50g of dark chocolate in the microwave on short 20 second burst until it smooth. Break 5 caramalised biscuits in half and dip them into the melted chocolate, then sprinkle with white sprinkles. Add by pushing the biscuit into the marshmallow.

Top tips for making S’mores cupcakes

If you don’t have a blow torch you could pop the cupcakes back into the oven once assembled with the marshmallow topping and grill for a couple of minutes on low heat.

