A creamy pasta salad dish with succulent flakes of hot smoked salmon and fresh, spring vegetables.

This is salmon and pea pasta is quick and simple to prepare – you only need 25 minutes to get it ready. It’s a halfway dish between a stir-in sauce and a pasta salad. The farfalle bows and vegetables are warm and will heat up the sauce when you add it. Served like this, it makes a lovely summer supper dish. However, if you want to prepare it in advance, you can serve it up cold as a tasty lunch option. Apart from the asparagus, salmon and rocket, these ingredients are usually store cupboard staples, so you won’t need to do much shopping for this meal. A portion works out at only 498 calories per serving, making it one of our great healthy pasta recipes.

Ingredients 2 vegetable stock cubes

400g farfalle pasta

100g asparagus tips, cut into 2cm pieces

100g frozen peas

3 tbsp salad cream

1 tbsp finely chopped dill

100g low-fat natural yogurt

150g hot smoked salmon, flaked

Rocket salad, to serve

Method Bring 2 litres of water to the boil, add the stock cubes and the pasta and bring back to the boil. Cook the pasta according to the pack instructions, adding the asparagus and peas three minutes before the end. Drain.

Meanwhile in a large bowl mix the salad cream with the dill and the yogurt.

Stir the drained pasta, asparagus and peas into the salad cream mixture with the hot smoked salmon, season and serve with a rocket salad.

Top tips for making salmon and pea pasta

This is a great springtime recipe when British asparagus is in season. At other times of year other green vegetables such as courgettes, sugar snap peas and broccoli can be used instead, or as well.

