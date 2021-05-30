We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our salmon terrine recipe is easy to follow and takes just four simple steps to make. This dish makes a delicious addition to your picnic spread.

This salmon terrine has a firm texture as it is cooked in a tin. It’s easy to slice and best prepared ahead of time. The salmon is cooked twice so there is no chance of undercooking the fish.

Ingredients 450g piece of salmon

1 small lemon

10g fresh dill, finely chopped

100g cream cheese

2 medium eggs

2tsp light soy sauce

3 spring onions, finely chopped

50g panko breadcrumbs

Bread, to serve, optional

Pea shoots to serve, optional

You will need:

Loaf tin 19x9cm, lined with baking paper

Method Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Season the salmon with sea salt and wrap it in foil. Bake for 15-20mins until the entire top has turned a pale pink.

Flake the salmon off the skin into a large bowl. Zest the lemon into the bowl. Mix in the cream cheese, soy sauce and eggs. Followed by the breadcrumbs and spring onions. Mix to combine.

From the zested lemon cut three thin slices and place these into the lined tin. Pile the salmon mixture on top and firmly press flat.

Tightly cover with foil and place the loaf tin into a small high-sided baking tray. Put the baking tray into the oven and pour in just-boiled water to create a water bath. Cook for 45-55 mins. The terrine is ready when just firm to the touch. Remove the foil and allow the terrine to cool before tipping out of the tin. Chill in the fridge. Serve with pea shoots and bread.

Top tips for making salmon terrine:

Using the best quality salmon you can afford will help ensure the nicest results and the most vibrant colour

