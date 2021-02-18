We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slimming World’s fish and chips takes 35 mins to cook and serves four.

Slimming World’s fish and chips recipe uses egg whites to create a crisp, lightly battered cod. The egg whites are whisked to form soft peaks and are then folded with whisked egg yolks to make a thick, meringue-like coating. Baked in the oven alongside the chips, this Slimming World recipe is a much healthier version than classic fish and chips.

Ingredients 6 large baking potatoes, peeled and cut into chips

low calorie cooking spray

4 skinless cod or haddock fillets

salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 eggs, separated

lemon wedges, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Boil the chips in lightly salted boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain well, return to the pan and cover. Leave to cool slightly then shake the pan to roughen the edges a little.

Line a baking tray with non-stick baking parchment and arrange the chips in a single layer. Spray with low calorie cooking spray and bake for 20 minutes or until golden.

Meanwhile, arrange the fish fillets on another baking tray lined with non-stick baking parchment. Whisk the egg whites in a large bowl until they form soft peaks. Whisk the yolks in another bowl, add a pinch of salt and fold into the egg whites. Spoon the egg mixture over the fish and bake for 12-15 minutes or until the egg is lightly browned and the fish is cooked through.

Season the fish and chips and serve with mushy peas and lemon wedges to squeeze over.

Top tips for making Slimming World’s fish and chips

This recipe uses large baking potatoes but you can use whichever type you’d prefer including Maris Pipers or King Edwards.

Goes well with…

